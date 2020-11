Audio: Azaa by Shatta Wale feat. Ypee

Shatta Wale prepares to launch Shaxi (Shatta Taxi)

Video: Hold On by Opanka feat. Kofi Kinaata

2020 Week 46: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

I will get time for Samini soon; I won’t allow him deceive Ghanaians – Shatta Wale

Have you seen Phrimpong’s eulogy to Shatta Wale yet?

Video: Shatta Wale by Phrimpong

2020 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Dealer (Power) by Shatta Wale