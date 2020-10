2020 AFRIMMA: Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, MzVee earn most nominations from Ghana – see full list

2020 Week 37: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

DJ Quest compiles mixtape of Eno Barony’s smash songs

2020 Week 36: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Enough Is Enough by Eno Barony feat. Wendy Shay

Beef Alert! Eno Barony takesover the cyberspace with; Game Of Thrones

Video: Game of Thrones by Eno Barony

Video: Barka De Salah Freestyle by Eno Barony

Video: Holy Ghost Fire by Cryme Officer feat. Eno Barony