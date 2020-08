Lyrics: Makeup by Kahpun feat. Stonebwoy

Video: Makeup by Kahpun feat. Stonebwoy

Video: Hello Badmind by Kahpun

Video: Business by Kahpun

Video: What Dem Waan by Kahpun

Audio: Bob Marley by Kahpun

Audio: Breda Remix by TeePhlow feat. Strongman, Nii Funny, Ayesem, Chorch, Kahpun & SsnowBeatz