Lyrics: Brown Paper Bag by Sarkodie feat. M.anifest

Wendy Shay sets the records straight; claims 4th ‘S’ spot

2020 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video Premiere: Nyame by Medikal feat. Kevin Fianko

Say a prayer with Kaash’s new song featuring Medikal

2020 Week 25: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Sarkodie hails Edem as part of his top 3 rappers globally!

Video: Brown Paper Bag by Sarkodie feat. M.anifest

Audio: Brown Paper Bag by Sarkodie feat. M.anifest