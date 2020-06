2020 Week 21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2020 Week 20: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Yaa Pono joins Sarkodie to hail Eno Barony in beef with Freda Rhymz & Sista Afia

See who made it to John Dumelo’s current playlist!

Efforts to bring back Azonto is fleeting – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

2020 Week 19: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Krakye Geng by Krakye Geng feat. Kweku Smoke & Bosom P-Yung

Audio: Yaaba (Kwame Enumde) by Evergreen feat. Sarkodie

Strongman’s “beef” in high demand as fans suggest Kweku Smoke, Yaa Pono as consumers