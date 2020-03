Video Premiere: Chacha by Shatta Wale & SM Militants

It was like a 1-day vacation for me – Shatta Wale on prison arrest after 2019 VGMA fracas

2020 Week 10: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Only Wendy Shay has agreed to campaign with me against the alcohol ban – Shatta Wale

Audio: Ghana We Dey by Kuami Eugene feat. Shatta Wale & Samini

Beef Alert: Isn’t Sark’s bars on ‘Ahobraseɛ’ an indirect reply to Shatta’s ‘Little Tip’?

Audio: Little Tip by Shatta Wale

2020 Week 9: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

FDA dares Shatta Wale, other celebs on alcohol endorsement ban