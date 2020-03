More rap tunes for 2020 as DopeNation hint of dropping a hip-hop EP in April

Video: Ma Ye Fine by DopeNation

DopeNation wins SoundCity MVP Group of the Year award

DJ Mic Smith set to host Joey B, Medikal, ZeeTM, DopeNation, others at Roll Kall '19

The 3S, Eugene, Medikal, Shay & 5 more nominated for 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

Audio: Nkwasiasem by Kwesi Arthur feat. Lil Win & Bisa Kdei

The historic weekend that saw the birth & death of 4 major industry 'beefs'

Kwesi Arthur bound by own lyric from replying DopeNation

Audio: Chairman by DopeNation