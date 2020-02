Mark Okraku recounts how Kofi B wanted a collabo with an 'amateur' Kuami Eugene

How a King's birthday turned to be a highlife Legend's deathday

Kofi B is gone

Video: Damabi by Ofori Amponsah

Video: Duakro by Ofori Amponsah

KK Fosu set to host various stars at 3-day X-MAX Fiesta Bash

2019 Week 40: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Video: Wate Manim by Ofori Amponsah feat. Kofi Nti & Barosky

Barosky now Barosky de Runtinz; out with: Meho Aba Asem