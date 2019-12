The 3S, Eugene, Medikal, Shay & 5 more nominated for 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

2019 Week 50: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Beyonce set to visit Ghana for 'Year of Return'

Audio: Afro Dance by DJ Vyrusky feat. Shatta Wale

Kofi Kinaata to host Shatta Wale, Obrafour, others at 2019 Made In Taadi concert

2019 Week 49: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

The historic weekend that saw the birth & death of 4 major industry 'beefs'

Video: Time No Dey by Shatta Wale

2019 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown