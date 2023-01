OV debunks Ayisha Modi’s alleged role in linking her up with Stonebwoy; reveals how her 5-yr contract got terminated by text after 6 months only!

OV thrills on DJ ABK GH’s ‘Finest Tour’ The Whispers Tales edition

2022 Week 44: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

I was depressed, almost stripped naked in public, confined in a sanitarium for 2 weeks – ‘Shush’ hitmaker, OV reveals

Lyrics: Shush by OV

Shush! OV pours out her heart on new single

Video: No Perfect Vibe by OV

OV warms hearts with freestyle of new single; Blessings & Lessons

O.V breaks hiatus by jamming to O’Kenneth’s ‘Agyeiwaa’ on IG Live