Video: Wosua Kraa by MC Dementor feat. Strongman & Kwesi Amewuga

2022 Week 29: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Strongman delivers his signature punchlines for core HipHop lovers on latest tune; The Lord

Video Premiere: The Lord by Strongman

2022 Week 28: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Clash of the Burners! Amerado replies Strongman, claims his woman must surely leave him!

2022 Week 27: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

I senior Amerado in age, industry & all things, my woman says she’ll divorce me if I respond to his diss songs – Strongman

2022 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown