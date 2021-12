Audio: Disturbing Ghana Album by Flyboy Geesus

Album: Road To Hastafari by BRYAN THE MENSAH

Album: Back 2 Basics by R2Bees

Album: Breakthrough by Kingzkid

Album: Madina To The Universe by M.anifest

Dakora and Gariba join forces to pray for “Grace” upon the Ghana Music Industry

Album: Bar VI by E.L

Album: Alemle Lala by Abiana

2021 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown