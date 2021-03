E.L makes ‘’WAVS’’ across multiple genres on new album

E.L announces new West African Vibes – WAVS album dropping on March 19

Album: Logos II by Pappy Kojo

Album: The One by Jupitar

Video: Baba Dey by E.L

Audio: Baba Dey by E.L

Album: Ladies First by Eno Barony

Album: Phlowducation 2 by TeePhlow

E.L speaks from the heart in latest single; Nobody Send You