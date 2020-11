SK Frimpong sings of God’s unmerited goodness in new release; Adefoode

SK Frimpong crowned 2020 WMA Gospel Artiste Of The Year

SK Frimpong’s ‘Jama Praise’ secures 5 nominations in 2020 Western Music Awards

SK Frimpong goes virtual with 2020 edition of Dynamic Praise

Video Premiere: Weapon Of Worship by SK Frimpong

SK Frimpong drops yet another power-packed thriller; Weapon of Worship

S.K Frimpong, Joe Mettle billed for Harvest Chapel Val’s Day event; Deep Love

SK Frimpong set to host South Africa edition of Dynamic Praise '20

Video: Jama Praise by SK Frimpong