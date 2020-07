Joe Mettle leads us into ‘The Secret Place’ this Sunday

Fans elated as Joe Mettle, MOGmusic poised to drop new releases

Video: Power Of Prayer by Joe Mettle

Akesse Brempong’s “Blessed” enlisted in Spotify’s playlist of Top African artistes

Akesse Brempong tops Apple Music trends after release of monster hit single; Blessed ft Joe Mettle

Akesse Brempong out with visuals for Gospel’s biggest Afrobeat chune ft. Joe Mettle; Blessed!

Akesse Brempong set to drop biggest Gospel feature with Joe Mettle; Blessed

I was provoked, the interview was bias, video edited – Patience Nyarko

Test your spouse before marrying – Okyeame Kwame tells Joe Mettle, Jay Ray