Audio: Chosen by Kwabena Awutey

Audio: Come Up EP by Amanor Blac

EP: Blue by KiDi

Album: Lava Feels by Joey B

Audio: Oblitey EP by Marince Omario

Audio: Risky (Davido & Popcaan Remix) by Kwabena Awutey

EP: Through The Mud by Kweku Lee

Audio: The Process Is King EP by Dakora

Audio: The African Mermaid EP by Sister Deborah