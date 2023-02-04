Lyrics: Stir It Up by Bob Marley & The Wailers feat. Sarkodie

Stir it up; little darlin’, stir it up. Come on, baby.

Come on and stir it up: little darlin’, stir it up. O-oh!

Her body got my BP going up

So I just charter a flight straight to Bahamas

For honeymoon

I’ve never done that before but I wanna just ….

She gives it to me I give it to her

she sits on me and I try to pamper her take my time with her ,

move my hand around her so my love …She fulfill my fantasies ,

when we in the room I’m calm When she notice that I want it,

she ask me do you want some ?

I say eerm?

Ok let me have a little bit I ain’t never getting rid of it

The way you treat me got me feeling it Baby just come let’s …..

Take me to places and show me how you fell in love with me

All this loving got me going crazy but am asking you how can we ….

Girl I believe in all the love you got for me

Come let’s pop some champagne and sip at the balcony

Come let’s stir it up

Reminiscing how we fell in love

Back and forth you give me I give you , give and take and it’s fair enough

All I wanna have to is your lovin’

gWanna wake up next to you in the morning

I can read it in your eyes that you want meI wanna just …

Come on and stir it up, little darlin’!

Stir it up, come on, baby!

Come on and stir it up, yeah!

Little darlin’, stir it up! O-oh!

It’s been a long, long time, yeah!

(Stir it, stir it, stir it together)

Since I got you on my mind. (oh-oh-oh-oh) Oh-oh!

Now you are here (stir it, stir it, stir it together), I said,

It’s so clear

There’s so much we could do, baby, (oh-oh-oh-oh)

Just me and you.

Come on and stir it up, little darlin’!

Stir it up, come on, baby!

Come on and stir it up, yeah!

Little darlin’, stir it up! O-oh!

I’ll push the wood (stir it, stir it, stir it together),

Then I blaze ya fire;

Then I’ll satisfy your heart’s desire. (oh-oh-oh-oh)

Said, I stir it every (stir it, stir it, stir it together),

Every minute,

All you got to do, baby, (oh-oh-oh-oh)

Is keep it in, eh!

Oh, little darlin’,

Stir it up, our business baby!

Come on and stir it up, oh-oh-oh!

Little darlin’, stir it up! Wo-oh! Mm, now, now