Lyrics: Country Side by Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif

I wish on (wooh)
I wish on (yeah)
We, we, we gone (you know the time is it?)
We, naa (let’s go)

I wish on (I wish on), can you hear this song (this song)
If you hear this song (this song), get your kicks on (kicks on)
No time, my breddah, we gone (we gone), we gone (we gone)
You know (you know), yendi agoro no more (no more)
We no fit waste time pon no pagan, brothers (no)
No more (no more)

Them go see we for country side (naa)
E be there them go see we oh, oh
Them go follow man dem go oh (oh)
For country side
E be there them go see we oh, oh
Them go follow man dem go oh
For country side (yeah)
E be there them go see we oh
Them go follow man dem go oh
For country side (wooh)
E be there them go see we oh, oh
Them go follow man dem go oh (oh)
For country side

Time no dey wait for nobody
Wote faako aa na wote wadee so, dey waste time (naa)
Everybody get hin own blessin’
Ya kyekye ama naso obisa so
So, why dey hate mine? (wooh)
By the time a moaniso be tete mo no
Na medru amanone, ma Timberland na ebo me baseline (yes)
Mepe se meyi moa hi nti mekye menkosua
Ahomakye a, I go chew am in the day time
Mefie semodo me where the love at? (naa)
Nti na mofre me a ano dey call back (wooh)
Afei na mehu se fame, no be all that (yes)
Meho kyeri mepe, everybody go fall back
So, when the good time comes
And the money pile up for the country side
E be there when their go see the paper we stack for the ride inside
(Naa)

Them go see we for country side (wooh)
E be there them go see we oh, oh (uh)
Them go follow man dem go oh
For country side (for the country side)
E be there them go see we oh, oh
Them go follow man dem go oh (oh)
For country side (come on)
E be there them go see we oh
Them go follow man dem go oh
For country side (for the country side, country side)
E be there them go see we oh, oh (naa)
Them go follow man dem go oh (let’s go)
For country side

Them for think about the place where I came from (huh)
And, all the things that I’ve been through
It’s kinda funny how you niggas wanna say some (wooh)
Se bibiaa fre mensa kraa mensu (no)
‘Cause I started of broke (yes)
Omo mia me kon buh the nigga don’t choke (naa)
Nobody foh try me if you don’t want smoke (huh)
I know it’s hard buh I’m givin’ y’all hope (wooh)
When you feelin’ like the world is against you (yes)
And, your back against the wall
God’s gonna send you an angel (yes)
Nyame ba biaa go rise when you fall so
Don’t stop (naa), stay strong (wooh)
E no be overnight, e go take long (huh)
When you go ten times down (naa)
You go rise ten times up, sing along

I wish on (I wish on), can you hear this song (this song)
If you hear this song (this song), get your kicks on (kicks on)
No time, my breddah, we gone (we gone), we gone (we gone)
You know (you know), yendi agoro no more (no more)
We no fit waste time pon no pagan, brothers (no)
No more (no more)

Them go see we for country side (for the country side)
E be there them go see we oh, oh
Them go follow man dem go oh (oh)
For country side (for the country side, country side)
E be there them go see we oh, oh (you know what time is it?)
Them go follow man dem go oh (oh)
For country side (wooh)
E be there them go see we oh (you know what time is it?)
Them go follow man dem go oh, oh
For country side (for the country side, country side)
E be there them go see we oh, oh (naa)
Them go follow man dem go oh (oh)
For country side (side, side)

