Lyrics: Shush by OV
(Intro)
Ei ei !
See they know fi to kill a Goodman
I swear wahali I know
And mi still ah wonder why
Pagan dem coming for my soul
Mahu ne nyinaa
Aye mate ne nyinaa
(Verse )
Shush
Dem say make I know say nothing
What is for me will surely find me
I saw it coming
But could do nothing
True dem wan get rid of me oh no !
My soul they keep calling
But I know Dey worry
Oh Lord !
They try am physical
Dem know fi physical
They do am spiritual
Dem know fit spiritual
Still ah wonder why
Why dem do me that
Adɛn na nipa dasani pɛsɛ woku nipa
Mahu nyinaa
Mate nyinaa
Dem know fit touch my soul
Bisimlai
(Hook)
See Dey know fit to kill a Goodman
I swear wahalai I know
And mi still wonder why
Pagan dem coming for my soul
Mahu ne nyinaa
Aye mate ne nyinaa
(Verse 2)
Do Dey dey do dey dey do
But I swear I dodge it
Am the original version
So no fake man can touch this
This is a warning ..to them
Oh for real dem wan fi see me dead (ah ah ah)
Dem wan get me lockdown
When adey pan ma case
But I’m still okay
Blessings Edey come my way ahah!
Another coming for my soul
Couldn’t stop I had no control
I went but i didn’t go
Only jah know
Only jah know
They know fi kill my
They know fi kill my li-ght
They try am physical
Dem know fi physical
They do am spiritual
Dem know fit spiritual
Still ah wonder why
Why dem do me that
Adɛn na nipa dasani pɛsɛ woku nipa
Mahu nyinaa
Mate nyinaa
Dem know fit touch my soul
Bisimlai
(Hook)
See Dey know fit to kill a Goodman
I swear wahalai I know
And mi still wonder why
Pagan dem coming for my soul
Mahu ne nyinaa
Aye mate ne nyinaa
Do Dey dey do dey dey do
But I swear I dodge it
Am the original version
So no fake man can touch this
This is a warning ..to them
(To dem !to dem !)
(Refrain)
See Dey know fit to kill a Goodman
I swear wahalai I know
And mi still wonder why
Pagan dem coming for my soul
Mahu ne nyinaa
Aye mate ne nyinaa
