fbpx
Lyrics

Lyrics: Shush by OV

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Shush by OV
Shush by OV

(Intro)

Ei ei !
See they know fi to kill a Goodman
I swear wahali I know
And mi still ah wonder why
Pagan dem coming for my soul
Mahu ne nyinaa
Aye mate ne nyinaa

(Verse )

Shush
Dem say make I know say nothing
What is for me will surely find me
I saw it coming
But could do nothing

True dem wan get rid of me oh no !
My soul they keep calling
But I know Dey worry
Oh Lord !

They try am physical
Dem know fi physical
They do am spiritual
Dem know fit spiritual
Still ah wonder why
Why dem do me that
Adɛn na nipa dasani pɛsɛ woku nipa
Mahu nyinaa
Mate nyinaa
Dem know fit touch my soul
Bisimlai

(Hook)

See Dey know fit to kill a Goodman
I swear wahalai I know
And mi still wonder why
Pagan dem coming for my soul
Mahu ne nyinaa
Aye mate ne nyinaa

(Verse 2)

Do Dey dey do dey dey do
But I swear I dodge it
Am the original version
So no fake man can touch this
This is a warning ..to them

Oh for real dem wan fi see me dead (ah ah ah)
Dem wan get me lockdown
When adey pan ma case
But I’m still okay
Blessings Edey come my way ahah!

Another coming for my soul
Couldn’t stop I had no control
I went but i didn’t go
Only jah know
Only jah know

They know fi kill my
They know fi kill my li-ght

They try am physical
Dem know fi physical
They do am spiritual
Dem know fit spiritual
Still ah wonder why
Why dem do me that
Adɛn na nipa dasani pɛsɛ woku nipa
Mahu nyinaa
Mate nyinaa
Dem know fit touch my soul
Bisimlai

(Hook)

See Dey know fit to kill a Goodman
I swear wahalai I know
And mi still wonder why
Pagan dem coming for my soul
Mahu ne nyinaa
Aye mate ne nyinaa

Do Dey dey do dey dey do
But I swear I dodge it
Am the original version
So no fake man can touch this
This is a warning ..to them
(To dem !to dem !)

(Refrain)

See Dey know fit to kill a Goodman
I swear wahalai I know
And mi still wonder why
Pagan dem coming for my soul
Mahu ne nyinaa
Aye mate ne nyinaa

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Son Of Jacob by Kwesi Arthur

Lyrics: Drama by Kwesi Arthur & Bigg Homie Flee

4th May 2022
Lyrics: Therapy by Stonebwoy

Lyrics: Therapy by Stonebwoy

4th May 2022
Rising Youth by Shatta Wale

Lyrics: Rising Youth by Shatta Wale

27th April 2022
Kwaku the Traveller by Black Sherif

Lyrics: Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif

4th April 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker