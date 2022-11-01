Lyrics: Shush by OV

(Intro)

Ei ei !

See they know fi to kill a Goodman

I swear wahali I know

And mi still ah wonder why

Pagan dem coming for my soul

Mahu ne nyinaa

Aye mate ne nyinaa

(Verse )

Shush

Dem say make I know say nothing

What is for me will surely find me

I saw it coming

But could do nothing

True dem wan get rid of me oh no !

My soul they keep calling

But I know Dey worry

Oh Lord !

They try am physical

Dem know fi physical

They do am spiritual

Dem know fit spiritual

Still ah wonder why

Why dem do me that

Adɛn na nipa dasani pɛsɛ woku nipa

Mahu nyinaa

Mate nyinaa

Dem know fit touch my soul

Bisimlai

(Hook)

See Dey know fit to kill a Goodman

I swear wahalai I know

And mi still wonder why

Pagan dem coming for my soul

Mahu ne nyinaa

Aye mate ne nyinaa

(Verse 2)

Do Dey dey do dey dey do

But I swear I dodge it

Am the original version

So no fake man can touch this

This is a warning ..to them

Oh for real dem wan fi see me dead (ah ah ah)

Dem wan get me lockdown

When adey pan ma case

But I’m still okay

Blessings Edey come my way ahah!

Another coming for my soul

Couldn’t stop I had no control

I went but i didn’t go

Only jah know

Only jah know

They know fi kill my

They know fi kill my li-ght

They try am physical

Dem know fi physical

They do am spiritual

Dem know fit spiritual

Still ah wonder why

Why dem do me that

Adɛn na nipa dasani pɛsɛ woku nipa

Mahu nyinaa

Mate nyinaa

Dem know fit touch my soul

Bisimlai

(Hook)

See Dey know fit to kill a Goodman

I swear wahalai I know

And mi still wonder why

Pagan dem coming for my soul

Mahu ne nyinaa

Aye mate ne nyinaa

Do Dey dey do dey dey do

But I swear I dodge it

Am the original version

So no fake man can touch this

This is a warning ..to them

(To dem !to dem !)

(Refrain)

See Dey know fit to kill a Goodman

I swear wahalai I know

And mi still wonder why

Pagan dem coming for my soul

Mahu ne nyinaa

Aye mate ne nyinaa