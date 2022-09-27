fbpx
Lyrics: Soja by Black Sherif

Soja by Black Sherif
Soja by Black Sherif

Kwaku nie

My mystery box is somewhere very near
I feel it inside me, I’m feeling very weird
Something wey I dey chase
For years back in the days
If you told me I would see this flag waving, I won’t believe you, no
‘Cause how far could I go? (How far could I go?)
Heya!
I’m too close I can feel it
Something is vibrating
Inside me I’m celebrating
But outside them dey kill me
My own self dey kill me (My own body, my own body)

My own anxiety
My inferiority what? what? what?
Ah! dem all dey kill me (Dem all dey kill me)
And I don’t feel okay
My heart is beating so fast (So fast)
So fast
So fast

Oh soja, soja, soja, soja
Stand and beat your chest
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin oh
Oh soja, soja, soja, soja
Stand and beat your chest
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin oh

‘Cause you know how e be my shella
Streets getting colder
They bury my brother spirit he no fit stand proper he dey shake oh
He no fit stand proper he dey shake oh
It’s hard to believe my genna
You for see with your naked eyes I swear my papa
This season is a very dark one (A very dark season)
This season is a very dark one o (A very dark season)

My own anxiety
My inferiority what what dey kill me
Dem all dey kill me
Dem all dey kill me
And I don’t feel okay
My heart is beating so fast (So fast)
So fast
So fast

Oh soja, soja, soja, soja
Stand and beat your chest
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin oh
Oh soja, soja, soja, soja
Stand and beat your chest
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin oh

Oh soja, soja, soja, soja
Stand and beat your chest
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin oh
Oh soja, soja, soja, soja
Stand and beat your chest
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
Dem dey come
No make them catch you off-guard
Don’t let them touch your skin oh

