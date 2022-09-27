Lyrics: Soja by Black Sherif

Kwaku nie

My mystery box is somewhere very near

I feel it inside me, I’m feeling very weird

Something wey I dey chase

For years back in the days

If you told me I would see this flag waving, I won’t believe you, no

‘Cause how far could I go? (How far could I go?)

Heya!

I’m too close I can feel it

Something is vibrating

Inside me I’m celebrating

But outside them dey kill me

My own self dey kill me (My own body, my own body)

My own anxiety

My inferiority what? what? what?

Ah! dem all dey kill me (Dem all dey kill me)

And I don’t feel okay

My heart is beating so fast (So fast)

So fast

So fast

Oh soja, soja, soja, soja

Stand and beat your chest

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin oh

Oh soja, soja, soja, soja

Stand and beat your chest

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin oh

‘Cause you know how e be my shella

Streets getting colder

They bury my brother spirit he no fit stand proper he dey shake oh

He no fit stand proper he dey shake oh

It’s hard to believe my genna

You for see with your naked eyes I swear my papa

This season is a very dark one (A very dark season)

This season is a very dark one o (A very dark season)

My own anxiety

My inferiority what what dey kill me

Dem all dey kill me

Dem all dey kill me

And I don’t feel okay

My heart is beating so fast (So fast)

So fast

So fast

Oh soja, soja, soja, soja

Stand and beat your chest

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin oh

Oh soja, soja, soja, soja

Stand and beat your chest

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin oh

Oh soja, soja, soja, soja

Stand and beat your chest

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin oh

Oh soja, soja, soja, soja

Stand and beat your chest

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

Dem dey come

No make them catch you off-guard

Don’t let them touch your skin oh