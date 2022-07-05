fbpx
Lyrics

Lyrics: Something by Gyakie

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 52 mins ago
Something by Gyakie
Something by Gyakie

flip the music!
P!
mm mmm mm
it’s like something something doing me bad
bad bad o bae yeah
are you looking looking for me, well bye o yeah
it’s like i’m walking far away to you
baby don’t try me
come closer let me do you this
big butty bad girl, what you saying now?
the way you do me so
don’t call me, bye bye
i be needing my peace o
oo ooo
big butty bad girl, what you saying now?

it’s like there’s something running down down down below
when you do me like this
and i really wanna say nice things
just go shut your door
oh, you oh you know why we’re here
it’s till we go inside that grave

kpakalamiss you know
another hit you know

cuz if you willing, normally this
i will come through
i will come running riding with you
and you know like this oo aaa
and if you tell me your wishes
i’ll come through
i’ll come running riding with you
and you know like this oo aaa

its like i’m walking far away to you
baby don’t try me
come closer let me do you this
big butty bad girl, what you saying now?
the way you do me so
don’t call me, bye bye
i be needing my peace o
oo ooo
big butty bad girl, what you saying now?

it’s like there’s something running down down down below
when you do me like this
and i really wanna say nice things, just go shut your door
oh you, oh you know why we’re here
it’s till we go inside that grave

kpakalamiss you know
another hit you know
another another hit you know

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 52 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Something by Gyakie

Single: Something by Gyakie

4 weeks ago
Gyakie the Songbird chirps 'Something' on June 10, fans react!

Gyakie the Songbird chirps ‘Something’ on June 10, fans react!

4 weeks ago
Piano by DJ Sly King 

Lyrics: Piano by DJ Sly King

4 weeks ago
Gyakie has a message for starved fans!

Gyakie has a message for starved fans!

26th May 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker