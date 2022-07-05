Lyrics: Something by Gyakie
flip the music!
P!
mm mmm mm
it’s like something something doing me bad
bad bad o bae yeah
are you looking looking for me, well bye o yeah
it’s like i’m walking far away to you
baby don’t try me
come closer let me do you this
big butty bad girl, what you saying now?
the way you do me so
don’t call me, bye bye
i be needing my peace o
oo ooo
big butty bad girl, what you saying now?
it’s like there’s something running down down down below
when you do me like this
and i really wanna say nice things
just go shut your door
oh, you oh you know why we’re here
it’s till we go inside that grave
kpakalamiss you know
another hit you know
cuz if you willing, normally this
i will come through
i will come running riding with you
and you know like this oo aaa
and if you tell me your wishes
i’ll come through
i’ll come running riding with you
and you know like this oo aaa
its like i’m walking far away to you
baby don’t try me
come closer let me do you this
big butty bad girl, what you saying now?
the way you do me so
don’t call me, bye bye
i be needing my peace o
oo ooo
big butty bad girl, what you saying now?
it’s like there’s something running down down down below
when you do me like this
and i really wanna say nice things, just go shut your door
oh you, oh you know why we’re here
it’s till we go inside that grave
kpakalamiss you know
another hit you know
another another hit you know
