Lyrics: Something by Gyakie

flip the music!

P!

mm mmm mm

it’s like something something doing me bad

bad bad o bae yeah

are you looking looking for me, well bye o yeah

it’s like i’m walking far away to you

baby don’t try me

come closer let me do you this

big butty bad girl, what you saying now?

the way you do me so

don’t call me, bye bye

i be needing my peace o

oo ooo

big butty bad girl, what you saying now?

it’s like there’s something running down down down below

when you do me like this

and i really wanna say nice things

just go shut your door

oh, you oh you know why we’re here

it’s till we go inside that grave

kpakalamiss you know

another hit you know

cuz if you willing, normally this

i will come through

i will come running riding with you

and you know like this oo aaa

and if you tell me your wishes

i’ll come through

i’ll come running riding with you

and you know like this oo aaa

its like i’m walking far away to you

baby don’t try me

come closer let me do you this

big butty bad girl, what you saying now?

the way you do me so

don’t call me, bye bye

i be needing my peace o

oo ooo

big butty bad girl, what you saying now?

it’s like there’s something running down down down below

when you do me like this

and i really wanna say nice things, just go shut your door

oh you, oh you know why we’re here

it’s till we go inside that grave

kpakalamiss you know

another hit you know

another another hit you know