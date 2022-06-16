fbpx
Lyrics: Friday Night by Lasmid

Friday Night by Lasmid
Friday Night by Lasmid

Oouuu

C H A R G E R 🔌

mm yeah

When you looking at me please don’t stop
I’m the Demon that you need ASAP
Imma give you all you need fool stop
All o you haters call me king rap up up up
Stare at me don’t geh shy

Number one I give y’all full pressure
Envy me and make them kill your shine
Everybody wanna be on my side

Hey sorry please leave my side mum

My phone don’t stop ringing ging ging
All my friends are banging ging ging
money calling my phone like am bank king king king king
No be joke I’m in heaven making everything
Possibly
Got my swag on pink ink thinking
Issa good day thing 🎵🎵🎵
All night all nigh all day chilling ling ling
Don’t try mr tintin tintin

(Chorus)

Issa Friday night oo hurray
When we drop inna party’s
People got their eyes all on me
Step inna de yard all you fall for me
Like Everybody’s watching movie
Looking fresh and cutie
People got their eyes all on me
Step inna de yard all of you fall for me

Oh my swag don’t need no person
I don’t need no questions
I don’t need no
I don’t need no rough so please
Move
I’m looking fresh fresh fresh
Got my stacks on deck deck
I’m a fashionista got my Casablanca t shirt

My phone don’t stop ringing ging ging
All my friends are banging ging ging
money calling my phone like am bank king king king king
No be joke I’m in heaven making everything
Possibly
Got my swag on pink ink thinking
Issa good day thing Ning Ning Ning
All night all nigh all day chilling ling ling
Don’t try mr tintin tintin

(Chorus)

Issa Friday night oo hurray
When we drop inna party’s
People got their eyes all on me
Step inna de yard all you fall for me
Like Everybody’s watching movie
Looking fresh and cutie
People got their eyes all on me
Step inna de yard all you fall for mel

