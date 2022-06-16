Lyrics: Friday Night by Lasmid

Oouuu

C H A R G E R 🔌

mm yeah

When you looking at me please don’t stop

I’m the Demon that you need ASAP

Imma give you all you need fool stop

All o you haters call me king rap up up up

Stare at me don’t geh shy

Number one I give y’all full pressure

Envy me and make them kill your shine

Everybody wanna be on my side

Hey sorry please leave my side mum

My phone don’t stop ringing ging ging

All my friends are banging ging ging

money calling my phone like am bank king king king king

No be joke I’m in heaven making everything

Possibly

Got my swag on pink ink thinking

Issa good day thing 🎵🎵🎵

All night all nigh all day chilling ling ling

Don’t try mr tintin tintin

(Chorus)

Issa Friday night oo hurray

When we drop inna party’s

People got their eyes all on me

Step inna de yard all you fall for me

Like Everybody’s watching movie

Looking fresh and cutie

People got their eyes all on me

Step inna de yard all of you fall for me

Oh my swag don’t need no person

I don’t need no questions

I don’t need no

I don’t need no rough so please

Move

I’m looking fresh fresh fresh

Got my stacks on deck deck

I’m a fashionista got my Casablanca t shirt

My phone don’t stop ringing ging ging

All my friends are banging ging ging

money calling my phone like am bank king king king king

No be joke I’m in heaven making everything

Possibly

Got my swag on pink ink thinking

Issa good day thing Ning Ning Ning

All night all nigh all day chilling ling ling

Don’t try mr tintin tintin

(Chorus)

Issa Friday night oo hurray

When we drop inna party’s

People got their eyes all on me

Step inna de yard all you fall for me

Like Everybody’s watching movie

Looking fresh and cutie

People got their eyes all on me

Step inna de yard all you fall for mel