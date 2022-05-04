Lyrics: Therapy by Stonebwoy

[Verse 1]

Na-na-na, na, na, oh

Is it because I buy you designer?

Way make you feel like say I done do Wayo

Whoa-whoa-whoa, whoa, mm-hmm

I just be generous, Mariana

Just because you still be my numero uno (Numero uno)

Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah

I no go play you for a fool

‘Cause you see right throug me, yes, I know (I know)

Ooh, yeah

If you gon’ believe them lies

Baby, just you realize

That’s on me, yes

On me

[Chorus]

I love it when you lie to me

That shit feel like therapy

I love it when you liе to me

That shit feel like therapy

Ooh-ooh, ooh

[Post-Chorus]

Gotta go, so thеn

Biggie bum, biggie bum, biggie bum, bum

Biggie bum, biggie bum, biggie bum, bum

Baby be the finest

My baby be the finest

Biggie bum, biggie bum, biggity bum, bum

With the biggity bum, biggity bum, biggity bum, bum

Baby be the finest

My baby be the finest

[Verse 2]

Baby, baby

Used to the freaky things (Mm-hmm)

I still wanna do the nasty things (Mm-hmm)

We lose it in the mystery (Mm)

‘Cause nothing really matters anymore (Mm)

Mm, baby girl, no bother put me through this stress (Whoa)

Better come check me for the make up sex (Whoa)

Me put it pon you, tell me what you gon’ do (Do)

Me like whole heap of something, but you’re something, ah, di best

Oh, yes

Oh, yes

Oh, ooh, yes

Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yes

[Chorus]

I love it when you lie to me (Lie to me)

That shit feel like therapy

I love it when you lie to me (Lie to me)

That shit feel like therapy, (Therapy)

Ooh-ooh, ooh

[Post-Chorus]

Gotta go, so then

Biggie bum, biggie bum, biggie bum, bum (Bum, bum, bum)

Biggie bum, biggie bum, biggie bum, bum (Bum, bum, bum)

Baby be the finest (Finest)

My baby be the finest (Finest)

Mm, biggie bum, biggie bum, biggity bum, bum (Biggie bum)

With the biggity bum, biggity bum, biggity bum, bum (Bum, bum, bum)

Baby be the finest (Ah)

My baby be the finest