Lyrics: Therapy by Stonebwoy
Na-na-na, na, na, oh
Is it because I buy you designer?
Way make you feel like say I done do Wayo
Whoa-whoa-whoa, whoa, mm-hmm
I just be generous, Mariana
Just because you still be my numero uno (Numero uno)
Yeah-yeah, yeah, yeah-yeah
I no go play you for a fool
‘Cause you see right throug me, yes, I know (I know)
Ooh, yeah
If you gon’ believe them lies
Baby, just you realize
That’s on me, yes
On me
I love it when you lie to me
That shit feel like therapy
I love it when you liе to me
That shit feel like therapy
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Gotta go, so thеn
Biggie bum, biggie bum, biggie bum, bum
Biggie bum, biggie bum, biggie bum, bum
Baby be the finest
My baby be the finest
Biggie bum, biggie bum, biggity bum, bum
With the biggity bum, biggity bum, biggity bum, bum
Baby be the finest
My baby be the finest
Baby, baby
Used to the freaky things (Mm-hmm)
I still wanna do the nasty things (Mm-hmm)
We lose it in the mystery (Mm)
‘Cause nothing really matters anymore (Mm)
Mm, baby girl, no bother put me through this stress (Whoa)
Better come check me for the make up sex (Whoa)
Me put it pon you, tell me what you gon’ do (Do)
Me like whole heap of something, but you’re something, ah, di best
Oh, yes
Oh, yes
Oh, ooh, yes
Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yes
I love it when you lie to me (Lie to me)
That shit feel like therapy
I love it when you lie to me (Lie to me)
That shit feel like therapy, (Therapy)
Ooh-ooh, ooh
Gotta go, so then
Biggie bum, biggie bum, biggie bum, bum (Bum, bum, bum)
Biggie bum, biggie bum, biggie bum, bum (Bum, bum, bum)
Baby be the finest (Finest)
My baby be the finest (Finest)
Mm, biggie bum, biggie bum, biggity bum, bum (Biggie bum)
With the biggity bum, biggity bum, biggity bum, bum (Bum, bum, bum)
Baby be the finest (Ah)
My baby be the finest
