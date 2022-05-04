Lyrics: Drama by Kwesi Arthur & Bigg Homie Flee
You dey record? Tabil, Tabil
Record? Okay
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Uh
I’ll take on any of you niggas if you try bring me dishonour
Any of you niggas and I put that on my mama
Any of you niggas, ain’t nobody want no drama, oh, no
Wo aa wo kasa makyi a wo nntumi nka m’anim no wo y3 bitch (Bitch ass nigga)
I’ve been doin’ overtime, I’m tryna get rich
Been flyin’ across the world, lifestyle, this is it, oh, no
Eh, dey wan put me in a box
I be pickin’ the locks
I was gettin’ impatient, streets gave me a way
Then they look at you funny when you be chasin’ your dreams
I still dey keep up my pace, Me ne Ohia re k race
See, dey call me broski but cross me, you fakers for lost, g
S3 mo di mo kokonsa aa, don’t you dare involve me
What I do for the homies, I deserve a trophy
Nso nipa Dasani mp3 nokor3
I’m on me yard with your star crush (Hmm)
I’m on me yard with your star crush
She go do anythin’ I tell her, I ain’t lyin’, on God, never bluff
All these niggas go do anythin’ for clout, huh
Ewurade gye me na mebr3 oh, shouts to Twitch
Atamfo enya me but w) boa this can’t be it
S3 wo br3 na s3 wonya a, that shit be lit
They be tryna keep me down nso mente
I’ll take on any of you niggas if you try bring me dishonour
Any of you niggas and I put that on my mama
Any of you niggas, ain’t nobody want no drama, oh, no
Wo a wo kasa makyi a wo nntumi nka m’anim no wo y3 bitch (Bitch ass nigga)
I been doin’ overtime, I’m tryna get rich
Been flying across the world, lifestyle, this is it, oh, no
Yeah, chale, sometimes people dey act like you don’t put in that pain
So you for remind them who they playin’ with
Tired of being humble
My cookie is startin’ to crumble
Ten toes, ten toes, never flinch, never fold
Ten toes, ten toes, goals over hoes
Ten toes, ten toes, these niggas soft like ntos
Ground up, chale
Grr, bow
Hol’ on
