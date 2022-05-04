Lyrics: Drama by Kwesi Arthur & Bigg Homie Flee

You dey record? Tabil, Tabil

Record? Okay

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Uh

I’ll take on any of you niggas if you try bring me dishonour

Any of you niggas and I put that on my mama

Any of you niggas, ain’t nobody want no drama, oh, no

Wo aa wo kasa makyi a wo nntumi nka m’anim no wo y3 bitch (Bitch ass nigga)

I’ve been doin’ overtime, I’m tryna get rich

Been flyin’ across the world, lifestyle, this is it, oh, no

Eh, dey wan put me in a box

I be pickin’ the locks

I was gettin’ impatient, streets gave me a way

Then they look at you funny when you be chasin’ your dreams

I still dey keep up my pace, Me ne Ohia re k race

See, dey call me broski but cross me, you fakers for lost, g

S3 mo di mo kokonsa aa, don’t you dare involve me

What I do for the homies, I deserve a trophy

Nso nipa Dasani mp3 nokor3

I’m on me yard with your star crush (Hmm)

I’m on me yard with your star crush

She go do anythin’ I tell her, I ain’t lyin’, on God, never bluff

All these niggas go do anythin’ for clout, huh

Ewurade gye me na mebr3 oh, shouts to Twitch

Atamfo enya me but w) boa this can’t be it

S3 wo br3 na s3 wonya a, that shit be lit

They be tryna keep me down nso mente

I’ll take on any of you niggas if you try bring me dishonour

Any of you niggas and I put that on my mama

Any of you niggas, ain’t nobody want no drama, oh, no

Wo a wo kasa makyi a wo nntumi nka m’anim no wo y3 bitch (Bitch ass nigga)

I been doin’ overtime, I’m tryna get rich

Been flying across the world, lifestyle, this is it, oh, no

Yeah, chale, sometimes people dey act like you don’t put in that pain

So you for remind them who they playin’ with

Tired of being humble

My cookie is startin’ to crumble

Ten toes, ten toes, never flinch, never fold

Ten toes, ten toes, goals over hoes

Ten toes, ten toes, these niggas soft like ntos

Ground up, chale

Grr, bow

Hol’ on