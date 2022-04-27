Lyrics: Rising Youth by Shatta Wale
VERSE 1
I say you no fi push me to do what you want
ano be driving school
Mi adey follow my lane
you nuh know say abi rising youth
I say dem try to fail my talent
but i pass through
If eno be my fans,
Who?
Shadout to every corner store DJ
I say adey just thank you
Big nyash girls too
You say you know me but you never see me so come and prove
And you dey lie to the world about me
See adey laugh you
Adey make this money inna tankers
Go check my bankers
These cars adey drive no be sankwas
What be your matter Mr Quansah
Up till today you no get your answers
Me i sweet like fanta bitter like alomo
CHORUS
Hooo hoo ho
Abi different artiste
Ano be like your artiste
Heeey heey hey
When you look my face do i look like your artiste
Hooo hoo ho
I say abi different artiste
Ano be your artiste
Heeey heey hey
How adey do my music
Different from your artiste
VERSE 2
Me adey ragga,
adey rap
adey talk
Ano be electricity
but i tell you, my guy adey shock
If car no dey we go walk
From a servant to a boss
Shadout to Juwaid,Abass dem know
Cyborg Newtown be my boss
Abass Giwa so mi ano dey f**k up
We dey chop with our hands no be fork
Zongo teach me,Farova give me block
If me i come from the North like water ago bath 20 buckets
Hey you come back here
Ebi me you dey talk to for there’
Say that in my face you go chop am for here
CHORUS
Hooo hoo ho
Abi different artiste
Ano be like your artiste
Heeey heey hey
When you look my face do i look like your artiste
Hooo hoo ho
I say abi different artiste
Ano be your artiste
Heeey heey hey
How adey do my music
Different from your artiste
(REPEAT VERSE 1 & CHORUS)
