Lyrics: Rising Youth by Shatta Wale

VERSE 1

I say you no fi push me to do what you want

ano be driving school

Mi adey follow my lane

you nuh know say abi rising youth

I say dem try to fail my talent

but i pass through

If eno be my fans,

Who?

Shadout to every corner store DJ

I say adey just thank you

Big nyash girls too

You say you know me but you never see me so come and prove

And you dey lie to the world about me

See adey laugh you

Adey make this money inna tankers

Go check my bankers

These cars adey drive no be sankwas

What be your matter Mr Quansah

Up till today you no get your answers

Me i sweet like fanta bitter like alomo

CHORUS

Hooo hoo ho

Abi different artiste

Ano be like your artiste

Heeey heey hey

When you look my face do i look like your artiste

Hooo hoo ho

I say abi different artiste

Ano be your artiste

Heeey heey hey

How adey do my music

Different from your artiste

VERSE 2

Me adey ragga,

adey rap

adey talk

Ano be electricity

but i tell you, my guy adey shock

If car no dey we go walk

From a servant to a boss

Shadout to Juwaid,Abass dem know

Cyborg Newtown be my boss

Abass Giwa so mi ano dey f**k up

We dey chop with our hands no be fork

Zongo teach me,Farova give me block

If me i come from the North like water ago bath 20 buckets

Hey you come back here

Ebi me you dey talk to for there’

Say that in my face you go chop am for here

CHORUS

Hooo hoo ho

Abi different artiste

Ano be like your artiste

Heeey heey hey

When you look my face do i look like your artiste

Hooo hoo ho

I say abi different artiste

Ano be your artiste

Heeey heey hey

How adey do my music

Different from your artiste

(REPEAT VERSE 1 & CHORUS)