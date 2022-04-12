Lyrics: On God by Shatta Wale

(Verse 1)

10 million lashes but ano cry

10 years burial but ano die

Take what’s rightfully mine

Take what’s rightfully mine but that aside

You no know me you for google

I say this head bigger than your duku

Stubborn academy we like to shoot

One bullet I say chale ego make you pupu

On a bicycle so take your trailer

And I be famous like Marley and the wailers

I no dey kiss ass fvck all your favors

Nobody bigger than God Jehovah

(Chorus)

You no go fe show me nothing

Bring horse ago bring my tortoise

On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day

If you don’t know you for ask stop rushing

This teeth you dey see need brushing

On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day

(Verse 2)

20 million years you no fe stop me

I am the news and I will make you keep talking

How many years you want dey block me?

I am the air you no fe catch me

This fvcking beat me I play am

Make I take fvck up some sellouts

Dem be hungry beings me I say am

I dey America come fight me here now

So you no dey see say people love me

You no see say I dey live in luxury

We know all of you you be hungry for this industry

(Chorus)

You no go fe show me nothing

Bring horse ago bring my tortoise

On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day

If you don’t know you for ask stop rushing

This teeth you dey see need brushing

On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day

(Verse 3)

Sabotage dem try sabotage

Ano be your puppy don’t give me guard

Agenda everyday agenda

5k dollar for just my cigar

All of you no be hustlers

You no get orthopedic better change your mattress

Send who you want send ago battle dem

Check my records me ano dey lose

Ano be industry boy

I dey repeat ano be industry boy

So anything wey me I say ano dey watch Tv or radio

I say fvck your games

(Chorus)

You no go fe show me nothing

Bring horse ago bring my tortoise

On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day

If you don’t know you for ask stop rushing

This teeth you dey see need brushing

On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day