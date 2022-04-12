Lyrics: On God by Shatta Wale
(Verse 1)
10 million lashes but ano cry
10 years burial but ano die
Take what’s rightfully mine
Take what’s rightfully mine but that aside
You no know me you for google
I say this head bigger than your duku
Stubborn academy we like to shoot
One bullet I say chale ego make you pupu
On a bicycle so take your trailer
And I be famous like Marley and the wailers
I no dey kiss ass fvck all your favors
Nobody bigger than God Jehovah
(Chorus)
You no go fe show me nothing
Bring horse ago bring my tortoise
On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day
If you don’t know you for ask stop rushing
This teeth you dey see need brushing
On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day
(Verse 2)
20 million years you no fe stop me
I am the news and I will make you keep talking
How many years you want dey block me?
I am the air you no fe catch me
This fvcking beat me I play am
Make I take fvck up some sellouts
Dem be hungry beings me I say am
I dey America come fight me here now
So you no dey see say people love me
You no see say I dey live in luxury
We know all of you you be hungry for this industry
(Chorus)
You no go fe show me nothing
Bring horse ago bring my tortoise
On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day
If you don’t know you for ask stop rushing
This teeth you dey see need brushing
On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day
(Verse 3)
Sabotage dem try sabotage
Ano be your puppy don’t give me guard
Agenda everyday agenda
5k dollar for just my cigar
All of you no be hustlers
You no get orthopedic better change your mattress
Send who you want send ago battle dem
Check my records me ano dey lose
Ano be industry boy
I dey repeat ano be industry boy
So anything wey me I say ano dey watch Tv or radio
I say fvck your games
(Chorus)
You no go fe show me nothing
Bring horse ago bring my tortoise
On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day
If you don’t know you for ask stop rushing
This teeth you dey see need brushing
On God me I promise you go be the yawa of the day