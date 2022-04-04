fbpx
Lyrics: Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif

Kwaku the Traveller by Black Sherif
Kwaku the Traveller by Black Sherif

Kweku killa I don’t lie
when I say I did it did it
Big stacks big cash my way but still I fumble it under one minute
Still I believe I but can’t blame myself this shit
I knew mandem was born this shit
Ofcos I fucked up. Who never fuck up
hands in the air.
No hands ?
Still I can’t believe
You know what I mean
I was young what do you expect from me
It is what it is

But I keep going on more like a rolling stone
Cos I have no stopping time
Can’t nobody stop a man
Oh I keep going on more like a rolling stone
cos i have no stopping time
Can’t nobody stop a man

No I go dey run my race
I’m gonna keep my pace
I really have no one to blame
when I fall again
I can’t stand this pain
I can’t watch me fail
so anytime you pray
Remember my name

Remember you know a traveller
The name is Kweku the hustler
He’s been far away chasing gwalala
I will be back again bro me ka me nan
I swear on my life
I can’t wait to be back
I know you miss me I know
Remember you know a traveller
The name is Kweku the hustler
He’s been far away chasing gwalala
I will be back again bro me ka me nan
I swear on my life
I can’t wait to be back
I know you miss me I know

They say
when it’s then it’s on
You can’t stop till it’s done
sika dam na me bo
Abrantie ma si so
cigarette si ma no
ntampi nkoa na me
cigarette si ma no
cigarette si ma no
when it’s then it’s on
You can’t stop till it’s done
sika dam na me bo
Abrantie ma si so
cigarette si ma no
ntampi nkoa na me
cigarette si ma no
cigarette si ma no

Yah! see me on the road side
may3 fine
Talking to the most high

Remember you know a traveller
The name is Kweku the hustler
He’s been far away chasing gwalala
I will be back again bro me ka me nan
I swear on my life
I can’t wait to be back
I know you miss me I know
Remember you know a traveller
The name is Kweku the hustler
He’s been far away chasing gwalala
I will be back again bro me ka me nan
I swear on my life
I can’t wait to be back
I know you miss me I know

