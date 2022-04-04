Lyrics: Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif

Kweku killa I don’t lie

when I say I did it did it

Big stacks big cash my way but still I fumble it under one minute

Still I believe I but can’t blame myself this shit

I knew mandem was born this shit

Ofcos I fucked up. Who never fuck up

hands in the air.

No hands ?

Still I can’t believe

You know what I mean

I was young what do you expect from me

It is what it is

But I keep going on more like a rolling stone

Cos I have no stopping time

Can’t nobody stop a man

Oh I keep going on more like a rolling stone

cos i have no stopping time

Can’t nobody stop a man

No I go dey run my race

I’m gonna keep my pace

I really have no one to blame

when I fall again

I can’t stand this pain

I can’t watch me fail

so anytime you pray

Remember my name

Remember you know a traveller

The name is Kweku the hustler

He’s been far away chasing gwalala

I will be back again bro me ka me nan

I swear on my life

I can’t wait to be back

I know you miss me I know

Remember you know a traveller

The name is Kweku the hustler

He’s been far away chasing gwalala

I will be back again bro me ka me nan

I swear on my life

I can’t wait to be back

I know you miss me I know

They say

when it’s then it’s on

You can’t stop till it’s done

sika dam na me bo

Abrantie ma si so

cigarette si ma no

ntampi nkoa na me

cigarette si ma no

cigarette si ma no

when it’s then it’s on

You can’t stop till it’s done

sika dam na me bo

Abrantie ma si so

cigarette si ma no

ntampi nkoa na me

cigarette si ma no

cigarette si ma no

Yah! see me on the road side

may3 fine

Talking to the most high

Remember you know a traveller

The name is Kweku the hustler

He’s been far away chasing gwalala

I will be back again bro me ka me nan

I swear on my life

I can’t wait to be back

I know you miss me I know

Remember you know a traveller

The name is Kweku the hustler

He’s been far away chasing gwalala

I will be back again bro me ka me nan

I swear on my life

I can’t wait to be back

I know you miss me I know