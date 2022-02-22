fbpx
Lyrics

Lyrics: Touch It (Remix) by KiDi feat. Tyga

Touch It (Remix) by KiDi feat. Tyga
Touch It (Remix) by KiDi feat. Tyga

Intro: KiDi

Shut up and bend over
Sugar daddy
Yeah, yeah

Verse 1: KiDi

Puff puff pass
My Mary Jane
I’m high on life
Wanna meditate
So allow me, make I enjoy life
Because problem no dey finish, oh, ee
Everyday different wahala
Problem no dey finish, oh, ee

Pre-Chorus: KiDi

Skibi skibi di da da di de
I just wanna party everyday
Skibi skibi di da da di de
I just wanna party everyday

Chorus: KiDi

So pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky
Ten toes, one girl
Make you touch it
Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it
Pass-pass-pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky
Ten toes go on girl
Make you touch it
Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it

Verse 2: Tyga

Pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl come wine ‘pon me cocky
Grind on me, bust it down like you love me
You want it, touch it, squeeze on it for me
Ooh, yeah, yeah
Yea, bring it to me, sit it on my lap all day, day
Wanna bring your girlfriend that’s okay
Wanna take you, you, you to my place
Skibi skibi ba ba ba ba, we on the way
She came with you and then she seen my face
Left with me, and now your girl no trace
Come around you wanna ruin my day
Roll it up, rotate yay

Chorus: KiDi & Tyga

Pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky
Ten toes, go on girl
Make you touch it
Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it
Pass-pass-pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl come wine ‘pon me cocky
Grind on me, bust it down like you love me
You want it, touch it, squeeze on it for me
Ooh yeah, yeah

Bridge: KiDi

Shut up and bend over
Let your backa do the talking over
So pack up, pack up and bend over
Let your backa do the talking over
Say
I want to chop my life
I want to be happy
I want to dance and party
To the rhythm of my body
Skibi skibi di da da di de
I just wanna party everyday
Skibi skibi di da da di de
I just wanna party everyday

Chorus: KiDi & Tyga

So pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky
Ten toes go on girl
Make you touch it
Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it
Pass-pass-pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl come wine ‘pon me cocky
Grind on me, bust it down like you love me
You want it, touch it, squeeze on it for me
Ooh yeah, yeah

Outro: KiDi

Puff puff pass

