Lyrics: Touch It (Remix) by KiDi feat. Tyga

Intro: KiDi

Shut up and bend over

Sugar daddy

Yeah, yeah

Verse 1: KiDi

Puff puff pass

My Mary Jane

I’m high on life

Wanna meditate

So allow me, make I enjoy life

Because problem no dey finish, oh, ee

Everyday different wahala

Problem no dey finish, oh, ee

Pre-Chorus: KiDi

Skibi skibi di da da di de

I just wanna party everyday

Skibi skibi di da da di de

I just wanna party everyday

Chorus: KiDi

So pass me the dutchie

Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky

Ten toes, one girl

Make you touch it

Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it

Pass-pass-pass me the dutchie

Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky

Ten toes go on girl

Make you touch it

Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it

Verse 2: Tyga

Pass me the dutchie

Pretty girl come wine ‘pon me cocky

Grind on me, bust it down like you love me

You want it, touch it, squeeze on it for me

Ooh, yeah, yeah

Yea, bring it to me, sit it on my lap all day, day

Wanna bring your girlfriend that’s okay

Wanna take you, you, you to my place

Skibi skibi ba ba ba ba, we on the way

She came with you and then she seen my face

Left with me, and now your girl no trace

Come around you wanna ruin my day

Roll it up, rotate yay

Chorus: KiDi & Tyga

Pass me the dutchie

Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky

Ten toes, go on girl

Make you touch it

Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it

Pass-pass-pass me the dutchie

Pretty girl come wine ‘pon me cocky

Grind on me, bust it down like you love me

You want it, touch it, squeeze on it for me

Ooh yeah, yeah

Bridge: KiDi

Shut up and bend over

Let your backa do the talking over

So pack up, pack up and bend over

Let your backa do the talking over

Say

I want to chop my life

I want to be happy

I want to dance and party

To the rhythm of my body

Skibi skibi di da da di de

I just wanna party everyday

Skibi skibi di da da di de

I just wanna party everyday

Chorus: KiDi & Tyga

So pass me the dutchie

Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky

Ten toes go on girl

Make you touch it

Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it

Pass-pass-pass me the dutchie

Pretty girl come wine ‘pon me cocky

Grind on me, bust it down like you love me

You want it, touch it, squeeze on it for me

Ooh yeah, yeah

Outro: KiDi

Puff puff pass