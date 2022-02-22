Lyrics: Touch It (Remix) by KiDi feat. Tyga
Intro: KiDi
Shut up and bend over
Sugar daddy
Yeah, yeah
Verse 1: KiDi
Puff puff pass
My Mary Jane
I’m high on life
Wanna meditate
So allow me, make I enjoy life
Because problem no dey finish, oh, ee
Everyday different wahala
Problem no dey finish, oh, ee
Pre-Chorus: KiDi
Skibi skibi di da da di de
I just wanna party everyday
Skibi skibi di da da di de
I just wanna party everyday
Chorus: KiDi
So pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky
Ten toes, one girl
Make you touch it
Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it
Pass-pass-pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky
Ten toes go on girl
Make you touch it
Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it
Verse 2: Tyga
Pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl come wine ‘pon me cocky
Grind on me, bust it down like you love me
You want it, touch it, squeeze on it for me
Ooh, yeah, yeah
Yea, bring it to me, sit it on my lap all day, day
Wanna bring your girlfriend that’s okay
Wanna take you, you, you to my place
Skibi skibi ba ba ba ba, we on the way
She came with you and then she seen my face
Left with me, and now your girl no trace
Come around you wanna ruin my day
Roll it up, rotate yay
Chorus: KiDi & Tyga
Pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky
Ten toes, go on girl
Make you touch it
Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it
Pass-pass-pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl come wine ‘pon me cocky
Grind on me, bust it down like you love me
You want it, touch it, squeeze on it for me
Ooh yeah, yeah
Bridge: KiDi
Shut up and bend over
Let your backa do the talking over
So pack up, pack up and bend over
Let your backa do the talking over
Say
I want to chop my life
I want to be happy
I want to dance and party
To the rhythm of my body
Skibi skibi di da da di de
I just wanna party everyday
Skibi skibi di da da di de
I just wanna party everyday
Chorus: KiDi & Tyga
So pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl, come whine pon the cocky
Ten toes go on girl
Make you touch it
Touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it, touch it
Pass-pass-pass me the dutchie
Pretty girl come wine ‘pon me cocky
Grind on me, bust it down like you love me
You want it, touch it, squeeze on it for me
Ooh yeah, yeah
Outro: KiDi
Puff puff pass