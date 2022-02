Lyrics: Down Flat by Kelvyn Boy

Finally I see your face

Oh my days

I been out here looking for you for days

I just want to say

My Head

You dey for my head

I no fit to reset I no fit to connect

Wetin dey your back

Say make I defend

I no fit to defend even if I play defense o

I want comport myself I can′t

I fall for you down flat I fall for you down flat o

Na who no know go know you bad

I swear I swear you bad

I swear I swear you bad oo

No do me long thing something wicked dey for your body now

Oh no no no no no no

I Dey for the mountain waiting yeah

For so long

Oh no no no no no no

My Head

You dey for my head

I no fit to reset I no fit to connect

Wetin dey your back

Say make I defend

I no fit to defend even if I play defense o

I want comport myself I can’t

I fall for you down flat I fall for you down flat o

Na who no know go know you bad

I swear I swear you bad

I swear I swear you bad oo