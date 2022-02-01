Lyrics: Non Living Thing by Sarkodie feat. Oxlade

[Intro: Oxlade]

Why you do me so

Ohemaa, why you do me so

I no know wetin do you why you do me so

Ohemaa, why you do me so

[Verse 1: Sarkodie]

I figa say we doing this together

I thought we were gonna be forever

Na me ho nyɛ but I was tryna make it better

Sikasem na ɛma Alhaji bi bɛ fa me dɔfo Stella

I guess I didn’t get the memo

Me nim sɛ sei nɛbɛba anka yɛ signi MO-U

You always wanna make me feel like me’nyɛ bɛɛma o

Me shia wo ansana me recordi me first demo

2007 na me falli ma wo, kae wotirim

Ɛno nti diɛ ɛkoso nyinaa is like a dream

Wo bɛ yɛ bibi kraa this is too еxtreme

Ɛnyom wei, guеss how many people go stream

Cause a lot of niggas know exactly what I’m talking ‘bout

Mmaa bɛ cheati but bɛɛma it’s not allowed

I swear to God sɛ bɛɛma bia was born faithful until the first female suddenly broke a vow

[Hook: Oxlade]

I for like make you come be my baby

But you don follow Alhaji go Kano

I for like you make you be my honey

But you go say I no fi’ afford your bills yaro

Omo, I don give up, for your loving

Because without you I no sabi love o

I don give up on wanting your body

I don’t know what I am again

I’m a non living thing, no no

I’m a non living thing, without you

I’m a non living thing, baby

I don’t exist, I don’t exist without you

I’m a non living thing

[Verse 2: Sarkodie]

Beginning I thought I was trippin’

But na me nim sɛ the time is ticking

And I could see that something was missing

Me ma wo liberty I never kept you in the kitchen

‘Cause, super woman and I believe in your vision

Kapri nni me ho but I was wishing

Sɛ manya bi ‘cause when I talk you no dey listen

Me ne bɛɛma but you took over position

Sakeof Alhaji dey pay na menso agya menni block

Wei mo nyinaa besi dɛn na boys nnyɛ fraud

Ɛba no tackle tackle kra mɛ pushi drug

Sika yɛ sika, legitimate anaa sɛ blood

Na me fi sɛ we go ride until the end

Nanso all along you dey pretend

Damn, I guess I lost a friend

Thought I got it figured, there’s a lot I need to learn

[Bridge: Oxlade]

Ohemaa, why you do me so?

I no know wetin do you why you do me so

Ohemaa, why you do me so?

Omo e dey pain me, e be like say my heart don dey fail me

I dey feel it deep deep for my kidney

E dey chook me needle for my vein

E dey pain me o for my brain

I no fit do this thing, feni keni

I fit lost in my car for my pain

[Hook: Oxlade]

I don’t know what I am again

I’m a non living thing, no no

No no no no

I don’t know what I am again

I don’t know what I am to do again to know sey you be my love

[Outro: Oxlade]

E wa yemi

Ko ma yemi

Full my peni babe oh

E ko ma yemi

I’m a non living