Lyrics: Jehovah by Epixode feat. Stonebwoy

Well ah mi name Stonebwoy e know

A.K.A the StoneGod e know

Well this episode is gonna be televised

Oh naana whatcha know (Oh my God)

Skibidibunbanbai

BHIM truudu

Back inna the days when we use to

Walk barefoot without no shirt inna Zongo

Wey wena paddies dem dey chop for the

Mall we dey house we dey wait for the kanzo

No gyal dey love we

Only the d′bees dey enter the tokulo

She mɛnɛ lɛ lami

To ma God ebe kokoo eeh

You no know me

See I change so you no dey rec me

Weytin you go show me

Get off ma lane make you no dey slow me

See we upgrade

So we start dey maintain

All ah the blessings we obtain

No be we ebe God oh eeh

Jehovah eh

Jehovah eno be me oh (Jehovah)

Eno be me wey I do ebe Jehovah (Jehovah)

Eh eh (Jehovah)

Oh Lord oh (Jehovah)

Onyame n’ayɛ oh (Jehovah)

Eno be me wey I do ebe Jehovah

Eeh turn my water to wine

My dumsor to shine, Jehovah

They wan crucifer make I die

They wan make I kpai, no sir

Mama don dey smile now

Cuz the pain is, over

When we dey step inna the club

The gyal dem shout, Epixoder eeh

I bring smile to the face of my families (eh)

See tears in the eyes of di enemies (BHIM)

See tear ma thing dema emulate (BHIM)

Lemme take it to a higher level levitate (eh)

Use our song to dey celebrate oh (BHIM)

And our day mi dey circulate oh (BHIM)

I dey one corner dey meditate oh (BHIM)

And Jehovah edey elevate oh (ah huh)

So who no hear am, who no see dema go know now

Seh this is just the beginning, imagine the showdown

We dey break barrier, we dey overspeed we never go slow down

Epixode, eno be juju no be ′gbaala ebe di Most High

Jehovah (Jehovah)

Jehovah (Jehovah yie)

Jehovah (eh yayeyeye)

Jehovah (skibidibunbanbai)

Jehovah (eh yieyi)

Jehovah (Jehovah yie)

Jehovah (whatcha know)

Jehovah (BHIM)

Turn my water to wine

My dumsor to shine, Jehovah

They wan crucifer make I die

They wan make I kpai, no sir

Mama don dey smile now

Cuz the pain is, over

When we dey step inna the club

The gyal dem shout, Epixoder eeh

See, nuh dey know me

They start dey follow me

All de gyals wey show me eye red buh dem now den wan chop me ey

See we upgrade

So we start dey maintain

All ah the blessings we obtain

No be we ebe God oh eyeh

Jehovah (oh Lord)

Jehovah (eh)

Jehovah (no be me wey I do)

Jehovah (eh eh)

Jehovah (Jehovah)

Jehovah (eii yey)

Jehovah (eno be wey be me wey I do ebe …)

Jehovah (Jehovah)

Jehovah (anoher one again)

Jehovah (eh yayeyeye)

Jehovah (skibidibunbanbei)

Jehovah (truudu)

Jehovah (dey wanya banger)

BHIM (Jehovah)

Eno be me wey I do (Dat Beat God)

(Well this episide is gonna be televised)