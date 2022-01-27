Lyrics: Jehovah by Epixode feat. Stonebwoy
Well ah mi name Stonebwoy e know
A.K.A the StoneGod e know
Well this episode is gonna be televised
Oh naana whatcha know (Oh my God)
Skibidibunbanbai
BHIM truudu
Back inna the days when we use to
Walk barefoot without no shirt inna Zongo
Wey wena paddies dem dey chop for the
Mall we dey house we dey wait for the kanzo
No gyal dey love we
Only the d′bees dey enter the tokulo
She mɛnɛ lɛ lami
To ma God ebe kokoo eeh
You no know me
See I change so you no dey rec me
Weytin you go show me
Get off ma lane make you no dey slow me
See we upgrade
So we start dey maintain
All ah the blessings we obtain
No be we ebe God oh eeh
Jehovah eh
Jehovah eno be me oh (Jehovah)
Eno be me wey I do ebe Jehovah (Jehovah)
Eh eh (Jehovah)
Oh Lord oh (Jehovah)
Onyame n’ayɛ oh (Jehovah)
Eno be me wey I do ebe Jehovah
Eeh turn my water to wine
My dumsor to shine, Jehovah
They wan crucifer make I die
They wan make I kpai, no sir
Mama don dey smile now
Cuz the pain is, over
When we dey step inna the club
The gyal dem shout, Epixoder eeh
I bring smile to the face of my families (eh)
See tears in the eyes of di enemies (BHIM)
See tear ma thing dema emulate (BHIM)
Lemme take it to a higher level levitate (eh)
Use our song to dey celebrate oh (BHIM)
And our day mi dey circulate oh (BHIM)
I dey one corner dey meditate oh (BHIM)
And Jehovah edey elevate oh (ah huh)
So who no hear am, who no see dema go know now
Seh this is just the beginning, imagine the showdown
We dey break barrier, we dey overspeed we never go slow down
Epixode, eno be juju no be ′gbaala ebe di Most High
Jehovah (Jehovah)
Jehovah (Jehovah yie)
Jehovah (eh yayeyeye)
Jehovah (skibidibunbanbai)
Jehovah (eh yieyi)
Jehovah (Jehovah yie)
Jehovah (whatcha know)
Jehovah (BHIM)
Turn my water to wine
My dumsor to shine, Jehovah
They wan crucifer make I die
They wan make I kpai, no sir
Mama don dey smile now
Cuz the pain is, over
When we dey step inna the club
The gyal dem shout, Epixoder eeh
See, nuh dey know me
They start dey follow me
All de gyals wey show me eye red buh dem now den wan chop me ey
See we upgrade
So we start dey maintain
All ah the blessings we obtain
No be we ebe God oh eyeh
Jehovah (oh Lord)
Jehovah (eh)
Jehovah (no be me wey I do)
Jehovah (eh eh)
Jehovah (Jehovah)
Jehovah (eii yey)
Jehovah (eno be wey be me wey I do ebe …)
Jehovah (Jehovah)
Jehovah (anoher one again)
Jehovah (eh yayeyeye)
Jehovah (skibidibunbanbei)
Jehovah (truudu)
Jehovah (dey wanya banger)
BHIM (Jehovah)
Eno be me wey I do (Dat Beat God)
(Well this episide is gonna be televised)