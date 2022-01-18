Lyrics: ChopLife by King Promise feat. Patoranking

You know how the thing go

King, King Promise

Alongside yeah

No, na-na, no-na-na

Patoranking mi dey here

(Spanky)

WhaYaSay?

More money, more money

Chale and enjoyment

I dey chop life with God bless

‘Cause trouble never get no honey

More money, more money

Chale and enjoyment

I dey chop life with God bless

‘Cause trouble never get no honey

Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy

Me, I get my content again, ayy

Mi no come to play, ayy

Sexy girls dem sing my name

Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy

Me, I get my content again, ayy

Mi no come to play, ayy

Yeah-yeah, yeah

Over oh

We dey ball like Drogba oh

We going up, never go down oh

And we stay fly, never sober oh, ayy-ayy

Pull up in the Rover oh

Make the girl dem wanna go mad oh

Pull up in the G-Wag, oh my, oh

Make your girlfriend wanna follow back home, ayy-ayy

Ah-ah, Chale si kwa aye pen kwan, ne de ma jean so

They say I dey Awuye, Obara and share me trimo (na-na-na)

Te mo na like ah know

I would like iga fame ah like I know, like I know

Omo ye na-na, ah-ah-ahh, ayy-ayy

More money, more money

Chale and enjoyment (enjoyment)

I dey chop life with God bless

‘Cause trouble never get no honey

More money, more money

Chale and enjoyment (enjoyment)

I dey chop life with God bless (with God bless)

‘Cause trouble never get no honey

Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy

Me, I get my content again, ayy

Mi no come to play, ayy

Sexy girls dem sing my name

Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy

Me, I get my content again, ayy

So, mi no come to dey play, ayy

Oh na

I no know wetin I go do oh

Jehovah bless me, I no fumble

You know mi fire can’t cool oh

Any time I walk, I no ever stumble

And any time wey we come through

You go see wetin money don do

You talk say you be bad man

But, you no bad reach Shatta Bandle (but, you no bad reach Shatta Bandle)

You talkin’-talkin’ too much but to Malle (to Malle)

Any time you hear, you go saare (you go saare)

Now, the money long from Lagos to Tamale (to Tamale)

And they con make inna mi host Adewale (Adewale)

Ah-yeah, different post, different style

Different clothes, different flight

Oh, high and high

Oh, seen the sky

Different hays, different cars

Shine with the stars

Money, money, money is all I see

More money, more money

Chale and enjoyment (enjoyment)

I dey chop life with God bless (with God bless)

‘Cause trouble never get no honey

More money, more money

Chale and enjoyment (enjoyment)

I dey chop life with God bless (with God bless)

‘Cause trouble never get no honey

Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy

Me, I get my content again, ayy

Mi no come to play, ayy

Sexy girls dem sing my name

Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy

Me, I get my content again, ayy

So, mi no come to dey play, ayy

Oh na