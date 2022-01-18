Lyrics: ChopLife by King Promise feat. Patoranking
You know how the thing go
King, King Promise
Alongside yeah
No, na-na, no-na-na
Patoranking mi dey here
(Spanky)
WhaYaSay?
More money, more money
Chale and enjoyment
I dey chop life with God bless
‘Cause trouble never get no honey
More money, more money
Chale and enjoyment
I dey chop life with God bless
‘Cause trouble never get no honey
Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy
Me, I get my content again, ayy
Mi no come to play, ayy
Sexy girls dem sing my name
Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy
Me, I get my content again, ayy
Mi no come to play, ayy
Yeah-yeah, yeah
Over oh
We dey ball like Drogba oh
We going up, never go down oh
And we stay fly, never sober oh, ayy-ayy
Pull up in the Rover oh
Make the girl dem wanna go mad oh
Pull up in the G-Wag, oh my, oh
Make your girlfriend wanna follow back home, ayy-ayy
Ah-ah, Chale si kwa aye pen kwan, ne de ma jean so
They say I dey Awuye, Obara and share me trimo (na-na-na)
Te mo na like ah know
I would like iga fame ah like I know, like I know
Omo ye na-na, ah-ah-ahh, ayy-ayy
More money, more money
Chale and enjoyment (enjoyment)
I dey chop life with God bless
‘Cause trouble never get no honey
More money, more money
Chale and enjoyment (enjoyment)
I dey chop life with God bless (with God bless)
‘Cause trouble never get no honey
Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy
Me, I get my content again, ayy
Mi no come to play, ayy
Sexy girls dem sing my name
Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy
Me, I get my content again, ayy
So, mi no come to dey play, ayy
Oh na
I no know wetin I go do oh
Jehovah bless me, I no fumble
You know mi fire can’t cool oh
Any time I walk, I no ever stumble
And any time wey we come through
You go see wetin money don do
You talk say you be bad man
But, you no bad reach Shatta Bandle (but, you no bad reach Shatta Bandle)
You talkin’-talkin’ too much but to Malle (to Malle)
Any time you hear, you go saare (you go saare)
Now, the money long from Lagos to Tamale (to Tamale)
And they con make inna mi host Adewale (Adewale)
Ah-yeah, different post, different style
Different clothes, different flight
Oh, high and high
Oh, seen the sky
Different hays, different cars
Shine with the stars
Money, money, money is all I see
More money, more money
Chale and enjoyment (enjoyment)
I dey chop life with God bless (with God bless)
‘Cause trouble never get no honey
More money, more money
Chale and enjoyment (enjoyment)
I dey chop life with God bless (with God bless)
‘Cause trouble never get no honey
Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy
Me, I get my content again, ayy
Mi no come to play, ayy
Sexy girls dem sing my name
Ti-nini-tin-tin, tin, ayy-ayy
Me, I get my content again, ayy
So, mi no come to dey play, ayy
Oh na