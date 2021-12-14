Lyrics: Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy

[Intro: Black Sherif]

Ye Ye Ye (Yee Yeee Yee Ye)

Yee Yeee Ye Ye Ye (Yee Yeee Yee Ye)

Yeee Ye Ye Ye (Yee Yeee Yee Ye)

Ye Ye Ye

[Verse 1: Black Sherif]

Niggas in the trap mp plenty talking I swear

To God (Eh aswear to God oo oh)

Transaction no dam

Sika by sei chairman atia block no so

Nti ya pulli up w ne h (Ne fie)

Y ne killer boys by 12 (Ahaa)

Herr, yafr no s yw front

Fie nanim h na si bra fom (Yegyina ha)

Aunty Merrie nnim s this be the life adey

Live for here (Accra)

Things I see with my eyes s meka kyer

M’abrewa na shе go stress o

So I keep it all to myself (Menkoaa)

Obiara nsoma mе gangster, yeah

Y meara me choice y firm (Stand tall)

Nti nea mey biaa I’m aware (Ahaa)

Silence for a minute

Rest In Peace to Sister Mariam eh (RIP)

Nyame mma yn Aljanna

Ybhyia wo soro h one day

Then I go tell you my story

Sde meka kyir y no aa nnwom no ate at mu and it’s banging

Gorilla gyina so we trapping

Enti mngyae kso guide me

Mennim paa wo w heaven nti y aa kabi ma a me o

Cause I really lose my way nny sei na ykyer me oh

Nso manny so saa ah

Ebi a, na asm aba

Ebi a, na asm aba

Nti mo nfa me saa oh

[Chorus: Black Sherif]

Na Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Killa man de asm bba o!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Eh Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Eh, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Eh Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Eh, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Yay Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Yay, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

[Verse 2: Burna Boy]

Got a call from blacko

Everybody knows that my man tho

I Pull up in a van tho

Hopping out the shit like I’m Rambo

Ski mask with the camo

Now I’m on the move like a camel

I got love for the jungle and the zongo

Astagfirullah they Hate on me but Alhamdulillah I’m good

From a young buck ive been a Backroad G with the Brukutu brukutu

This is what I do

Don’t get it confused

Yes I be gorilla but you cannot lock me in the zoo

This be King Kong

And kweku frimpong

My money is long so my friends dey carry gun

Dem no get, no License

Ye ye ye akwana se

[Chorus: Black Sherif]

Na Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Killa man de asm bba o!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Eh Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Eh, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Eh Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Eh, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Yay Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

Yay, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!

(Asm bba o asm bba)

[Outro: Black Sherif]

Tell’em bout me I’ve been on the road

And I’ve been doing this shit alone

I pay my dues everywhere I go

You see my credits up and it’s real

Pretty gyal dem mma me nda o

Steady buzzing up my phone

Cassanova shit menni agor o

Me and Odogwu live on your phones

Mede as3m aba o

Mede as3m aba o

Mede as3m aba o oh

Mede as3m aba o

Mede as3m aba o

Mede as3m aba o

Mede as3m aba o oh

Mede as3m aba o