Lyrics

Lyrics: Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy

Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy
Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy
[Intro: Black Sherif]

Ye Ye Ye (Yee Yeee Yee Ye)
Yee Yeee Ye Ye Ye (Yee Yeee Yee Ye)
Yeee Ye Ye Ye (Yee Yeee Yee Ye)
Ye Ye Ye

[Verse 1: Black Sherif]

Niggas in the trap mp plenty talking I swear
To God (Eh aswear to God oo oh)
Transaction no dam
Sika by sei chairman atia block no so
Nti ya pulli up w ne h (Ne fie)
Y ne killer boys by 12 (Ahaa)
Herr, yafr no s yw front
Fie nanim h na si bra fom (Yegyina ha)
Aunty Merrie nnim s this be the life adey
Live for here (Accra)
Things I see with my eyes s meka kyer
M’abrewa na shе go stress o
So I keep it all to myself (Menkoaa)
Obiara nsoma mе gangster, yeah
Y meara me choice y firm (Stand tall)
Nti nea mey biaa I’m aware (Ahaa)
Silence for a minute
Rest In Peace to Sister Mariam eh (RIP)
Nyame mma yn Aljanna
Ybhyia wo soro h one day
Then I go tell you my story
Sde meka kyir y no aa nnwom no ate at mu and it’s banging
Gorilla gyina so we trapping
Enti mngyae kso guide me
Mennim paa wo w heaven nti y aa kabi ma a me o
Cause I really lose my way nny sei na ykyer me oh
Nso manny so saa ah
Ebi a, na asm aba
Ebi a, na asm aba
Nti mo nfa me saa oh

[Chorus: Black Sherif]

Na Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Killa man de asm bba o!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Eh Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Eh, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Eh Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Eh, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Yay Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Yay, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!
(Asm bba o asm bba)

[Verse 2: Burna Boy]

Got a call from blacko
Everybody knows that my man tho
I Pull up in a van tho
Hopping out the shit like I’m Rambo
Ski mask with the camo
Now I’m on the move like a camel
I got love for the jungle and the zongo
Astagfirullah they Hate on me but Alhamdulillah I’m good
From a young buck ive been a Backroad G with the Brukutu brukutu
This is what I do
Don’t get it confused
Yes I be gorilla but you cannot lock me in the zoo
This be King Kong
And kweku frimpong
My money is long so my friends dey carry gun
Dem no get, no License
Ye ye ye akwana se

[Chorus: Black Sherif]

Na Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Killa man de asm bba o!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Eh Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Eh, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Eh Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Eh, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Yay Kwaku Frimpong de asm bba o!
(Asm bba o asm bba)
Yay, Killa Blacko de asm bba oh!
(Asm bba o asm bba)

[Outro: Black Sherif]

Tell’em bout me I’ve been on the road
And I’ve been doing this shit alone
I pay my dues everywhere I go
You see my credits up and it’s real
Pretty gyal dem mma me nda o
Steady buzzing up my phone
Cassanova shit menni agor o
Me and Odogwu live on your phones
Mede as3m aba o
Mede as3m aba o
Mede as3m aba o oh
Mede as3m aba o
Mede as3m aba o
Mede as3m aba o
Mede as3m aba o oh
Mede as3m aba o

