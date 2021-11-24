Lyrics

Lyrics: Game Over by M.anifest feat. Adekunle Gold

Madina To The Universe by M.anifest
[Hook: Adekunle Gold]

No apologies eh I’m in love
Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love
Badman don give up, game over
No apologies I’m in love

[Verse 1: Adekunle Gold]

I no wan bottle my feelings
Day and night na you dey my thinking
I don paint your face for my ceiling
Mek I spend on you for no reason Ohemaa
I wanna have you tonight
Bon appetit oh baby let’s go down
You know my loving feels right
Why you come dey do me merry-go-round

[Pre-hook: Adekunle Gold]

Girl I’m honest, I’m honest, oh I’m honest
Tell me why you keep running running runnning
Ah running (Running)

[Hook: Adekunle Gold]

No apologies eh I’m in love
Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love
Say badman don give up, gamе over
No apologies I’m in love

[Verse 2: M.anifest]

Dinnеr for two a sinner for you
You my champion move like a winner would do
When I’m down you come around and big up the mood
E be play e be joke but send me the nudes
We breaking the rules
You truly amused
Color outside of the lines a perfect hue
There’s a reason and a rhyme, we Doctor Seuss
We nyɛ wo bone I swear wallahi too
You know honestly, you so quality
Fully in love with you say it no apology
Your humanity brings sanity
You know that smile is expensive a 100 G’s
I see you den I weak I dey tell my G’s
The world is yours truly yours do as you please
Whose world is this (The world is yours)
One pods and two peas

[Hook: Adekunle Gold]

No apologies eh I’m in love
Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love
Badman don give up, game over
No apologies I’m in love

[Verse 3: M.anifest]

Is it a heart that you dey need? I’m a donor
Last level wey we reach game over
So in sync Harley Quin to my joker
You already-ready know that
Breaker breaker one two we dey break rules
Ain’t nothing wey I can’t do in a Drake mood
So Far Gone be the soundtrack we relate to
Can’t have my cake and eat it so I will bake two
Ambition nti, I’m on a mission you see
Game over never heard of that literally
I for do am B.I.G, you know little ol’ me
(I’m honest) definitely

[Pre-hook: Adekunle Gold]

Girl I’m honest, I’m honest, oh I’m honest
Tell me why you keep running running runnning
Ah running (Running)

[Hook: Adekunle Gold]

No apologies eh I’m in love
Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love
Badman don give up, game over
No apologies I’m in love

