Lyrics: Game Over by M.anifest feat. Adekunle Gold
No apologies eh I’m in love
Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love
Badman don give up, game over
No apologies I’m in love
I no wan bottle my feelings
Day and night na you dey my thinking
I don paint your face for my ceiling
Mek I spend on you for no reason Ohemaa
I wanna have you tonight
Bon appetit oh baby let’s go down
You know my loving feels right
Why you come dey do me merry-go-round
Girl I’m honest, I’m honest, oh I’m honest
Tell me why you keep running running runnning
Ah running (Running)
No apologies eh I’m in love
Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love
Say badman don give up, gamе over
No apologies I’m in love
Dinnеr for two a sinner for you
You my champion move like a winner would do
When I’m down you come around and big up the mood
E be play e be joke but send me the nudes
We breaking the rules
You truly amused
Color outside of the lines a perfect hue
There’s a reason and a rhyme, we Doctor Seuss
We nyɛ wo bone I swear wallahi too
You know honestly, you so quality
Fully in love with you say it no apology
Your humanity brings sanity
You know that smile is expensive a 100 G’s
I see you den I weak I dey tell my G’s
The world is yours truly yours do as you please
Whose world is this (The world is yours)
One pods and two peas
No apologies eh I’m in love
Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love
Badman don give up, game over
No apologies I’m in love
Is it a heart that you dey need? I’m a donor
Last level wey we reach game over
So in sync Harley Quin to my joker
You already-ready know that
Breaker breaker one two we dey break rules
Ain’t nothing wey I can’t do in a Drake mood
So Far Gone be the soundtrack we relate to
Can’t have my cake and eat it so I will bake two
Ambition nti, I’m on a mission you see
Game over never heard of that literally
I for do am B.I.G, you know little ol’ me
(I’m honest) definitely
Girl I’m honest, I’m honest, oh I’m honest
Tell me why you keep running running runnning
Ah running (Running)
No apologies eh I’m in love
Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love
Badman don give up, game over
No apologies I’m in love