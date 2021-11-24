Lyrics: Game Over by M.anifest feat. Adekunle Gold

[Hook: Adekunle Gold]

No apologies eh I’m in love

Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love

Badman don give up, game over

No apologies I’m in love

[Verse 1: Adekunle Gold]

I no wan bottle my feelings

Day and night na you dey my thinking

I don paint your face for my ceiling

Mek I spend on you for no reason Ohemaa

I wanna have you tonight

Bon appetit oh baby let’s go down

You know my loving feels right

Why you come dey do me merry-go-round

[Pre-hook: Adekunle Gold]

Girl I’m honest, I’m honest, oh I’m honest

Tell me why you keep running running runnning

Ah running (Running)

[Hook: Adekunle Gold]

No apologies eh I’m in love

Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love

Say badman don give up, gamе over

No apologies I’m in love

[Verse 2: M.anifest]

Dinnеr for two a sinner for you

You my champion move like a winner would do

When I’m down you come around and big up the mood

E be play e be joke but send me the nudes

We breaking the rules

You truly amused

Color outside of the lines a perfect hue

There’s a reason and a rhyme, we Doctor Seuss

We nyɛ wo bone I swear wallahi too

You know honestly, you so quality

Fully in love with you say it no apology

Your humanity brings sanity

You know that smile is expensive a 100 G’s

I see you den I weak I dey tell my G’s

The world is yours truly yours do as you please

Whose world is this (The world is yours)

One pods and two peas

[Hook: Adekunle Gold]

No apologies eh I’m in love

Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love

Badman don give up, game over

No apologies I’m in love

[Verse 3: M.anifest]

Is it a heart that you dey need? I’m a donor

Last level wey we reach game over

So in sync Harley Quin to my joker

You already-ready know that

Breaker breaker one two we dey break rules

Ain’t nothing wey I can’t do in a Drake mood

So Far Gone be the soundtrack we relate to

Can’t have my cake and eat it so I will bake two

Ambition nti, I’m on a mission you see

Game over never heard of that literally

I for do am B.I.G, you know little ol’ me

(I’m honest) definitely

[Pre-hook: Adekunle Gold]

Girl I’m honest, I’m honest, oh I’m honest

Tell me why you keep running running runnning

Ah running (Running)

[Hook: Adekunle Gold]

No apologies eh I’m in love

Breaking the rules yeah I’m in love

Badman don give up, game over

No apologies I’m in love