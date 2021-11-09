Lyrics: Sacrifice by Shatta Wale
Yeah this one happened on the 18th of October
I was supposed to do this and I gotta do this God knows
VERSE 1
Forgive me if I hurt you
Forgive me if I disappointed you
Forgive me if you know say you no love me
Forgive me cos you don’t know what I go through
Sometimes is scary when you all alone
If somebody threaten I make move
Real guy man I no be mumu
Yes I no pass WAEC but I go school
Kumoji make I tell dem I no go cool
If you no know ago show you
If you no know that be what I just do for your face o
CHORUS
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for we all
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for you yeah
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for we all
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for you there
VERSE 2
I take Nana Dope phone Deportee phone
I go dey one corner
As somebody say me ago die
Nobody call this brother
But as I write say dem shoot me
Come see calls
They don’t love you like they say
So careful who you love
They don’t need you like you need dem
I just play intelligence dem say prank
I take your advice Kofi Abban
My own friends wey dey for dey force
You no force you no dey care about me ey
CHORUS
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for we all
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for you yeah
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for we all
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for you there
VERSE 3
It was my birthday gift I take give Ghana
Ebe this prophecy thing wey break my mother and father
[ So you see where I dey come from? ]Psalms 32 verse 8 says
I’ll instruct you and teach you the way you should go
That be God
As dem take Gangee Nana Dope
I tell Deportee say make we go there
Deportee say yeah yeah that be loyalty to the end
I write statement I tell koti
Say me I do am so leave my friends
CHORUS [ 2x ]
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for we all
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for you yeah
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for we all
I sacrifice
I sacrifice my life for you there
OUTRO
To be real
The day wey I see MDK
That be when I cry hard
You see that’s my dawg mernn
That’s somebody weh like he’s my blood
Mernn like my brother
But after that I don’t cry no more
Cos I’m happy with everything I saw
And nobody do wrong nobody ever go wrong
Make nobody think say Ghana police no try with whatever they do
It was what God wanted to happen weh e happen
Make we all give thanks you understand?
It’s been too much
Where young folks dey call demma grand mothers witches wizards
You know prophecies dey make broken homes dey come and things
Because of prophecy you no dey talk to your brother
Cos dey tell you say watch yourself well those things those that
My brother ebe God wey we dey watch
Ebe God wey dey do everything
Thanks to everybody
And to all those people wey dey feel like i hurt dem
I just wanna say I’m sorry ano be perfect human being
Sometimes man for risk en life for all this things
I dey do music alright but I believe say Ghana needs some love
And that be what I show
Make we all learn from this
Shaddawts to all my boys in prison merrn
It’s gonna be alright soon
Bless Up
Shatta Movement 4LYF