Lyrics: Sacrifice by Shatta Wale

Yeah this one happened on the 18th of October

I was supposed to do this and I gotta do this God knows

VERSE 1

Forgive me if I hurt you

Forgive me if I disappointed you

Forgive me if you know say you no love me

Forgive me cos you don’t know what I go through

Sometimes is scary when you all alone

If somebody threaten I make move

Real guy man I no be mumu

Yes I no pass WAEC but I go school

Kumoji make I tell dem I no go cool

If you no know ago show you

If you no know that be what I just do for your face o

CHORUS

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for we all

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for you yeah

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for we all

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for you there

VERSE 2

I take Nana Dope phone Deportee phone

I go dey one corner

As somebody say me ago die

Nobody call this brother

But as I write say dem shoot me

Come see calls

They don’t love you like they say

So careful who you love

They don’t need you like you need dem

I just play intelligence dem say prank

I take your advice Kofi Abban

My own friends wey dey for dey force

You no force you no dey care about me ey

CHORUS

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for we all

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for you yeah

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for we all

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for you there

VERSE 3

It was my birthday gift I take give Ghana

Ebe this prophecy thing wey break my mother and father

[ So you see where I dey come from? ]Psalms 32 verse 8 says

I’ll instruct you and teach you the way you should go

That be God

As dem take Gangee Nana Dope

I tell Deportee say make we go there

Deportee say yeah yeah that be loyalty to the end

I write statement I tell koti

Say me I do am so leave my friends

CHORUS [ 2x ]

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for we all

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for you yeah

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for we all

I sacrifice

I sacrifice my life for you there

OUTRO

To be real

The day wey I see MDK

That be when I cry hard

You see that’s my dawg mernn

That’s somebody weh like he’s my blood

Mernn like my brother

But after that I don’t cry no more

Cos I’m happy with everything I saw

And nobody do wrong nobody ever go wrong

Make nobody think say Ghana police no try with whatever they do

It was what God wanted to happen weh e happen

Make we all give thanks you understand?

It’s been too much

Where young folks dey call demma grand mothers witches wizards

You know prophecies dey make broken homes dey come and things

Because of prophecy you no dey talk to your brother

Cos dey tell you say watch yourself well those things those that

My brother ebe God wey we dey watch

Ebe God wey dey do everything

Thanks to everybody

And to all those people wey dey feel like i hurt dem

I just wanna say I’m sorry ano be perfect human being

Sometimes man for risk en life for all this things

I dey do music alright but I believe say Ghana needs some love

And that be what I show

Make we all learn from this

Shaddawts to all my boys in prison merrn

It’s gonna be alright soon

Bless Up

Shatta Movement 4LYF