Lyrics: Jonathan by AK Songstress

Don’t look me like zombie

Don’t play with me

I no be ludu or choobi

Don’t play with me

Shebi you say you don tire me

After the love wey I shower you you come de think you fit to fool me

After that you go leave and then betray me

Shebi you say you don tire me

After the love wey I shower you

You come de think you fit to fool me

After that you go leave and then betray me Jonah!

Jonathan 4x

Abi you wan make thunder fire you

Jonathan

Ibi Baba God wey go punish you Jonathan

Jonathan 4x

Abi you wan make water carry you Jonathan

Ibi baba God wey go punish you Jonathan.

You tell me say you’ll never leave me

Now you dey punch me in ma belly

If I dey shout you say no shouting

You dey do like I no get feelings

Eno be money, money, money wey I want

Ibi your loving, loving, loving wey I need

Nobody go fit love you, love you like I do (Tell me something Jonah)

Pls tell me something better

You wanna move on after wasting my time.

Jonathan 4x

Abi you wan make thunder fire you

Jonathan

Ibi Baba God wey go punish you Jonathan

Jonathan 4x

Abi you wan make water carry you Jonathan

Ibi baba God wey go punish you Jonathan.

Aww Jonah, you better shine your eye oh

Jonathan which kind life be this

You crush my heart, you crush my life oh 2x

Pls tell me something better

You wanna move on after wasting my time.

Jonathan 4x

Abi you wan make thunder fire you

Jonathan

Ibi Baba God wey go punish you Jonathan

Jonathan 4x

Abi you want make water carry you Jonathan

Ibi baba God wey go punish you Jonathan.