Lyrics: Jonathan by AK Songstress
Don’t look me like zombie
Don’t play with me
I no be ludu or choobi
Don’t play with me
Shebi you say you don tire me
After the love wey I shower you you come de think you fit to fool me
After that you go leave and then betray me
Shebi you say you don tire me
After the love wey I shower you
You come de think you fit to fool me
After that you go leave and then betray me Jonah!
Jonathan 4x
Abi you wan make thunder fire you
Jonathan
Ibi Baba God wey go punish you Jonathan
Jonathan 4x
Abi you wan make water carry you Jonathan
Ibi baba God wey go punish you Jonathan.
You tell me say you’ll never leave me
Now you dey punch me in ma belly
If I dey shout you say no shouting
You dey do like I no get feelings
Eno be money, money, money wey I want
Ibi your loving, loving, loving wey I need
Nobody go fit love you, love you like I do (Tell me something Jonah)
Pls tell me something better
You wanna move on after wasting my time.
Jonathan 4x
Abi you wan make thunder fire you
Jonathan
Ibi Baba God wey go punish you Jonathan
Jonathan 4x
Abi you wan make water carry you Jonathan
Ibi baba God wey go punish you Jonathan.
Aww Jonah, you better shine your eye oh
Jonathan which kind life be this
You crush my heart, you crush my life oh 2x
Pls tell me something better
You wanna move on after wasting my time.
Jonathan 4x
Abi you wan make thunder fire you
Jonathan
Ibi Baba God wey go punish you Jonathan
Jonathan 4x
Abi you want make water carry you Jonathan
Ibi baba God wey go punish you Jonathan.