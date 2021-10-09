Lyrics: Abodie by Captain Planet 4×4

Intro: Kuami Eugene

What be your matter

Mo mp3 s3 m3ni b3 gyi w) wiase

Anka mi dika nti y3 ba na mi shish3 mpaasi

But man no be God nti mi nhyira nu mapacky

Hai mapacky haa haa ha

Bue bue bue bue obi nya wo ay3

Ha ye ha ye ha ye ha yee )tan b3 ku mo 2x

S3 nyame hyira woa no abodie no abodie no abodie

Atanfo b3su maa maa heii

Verse: 1 Captain Planet 4×4

24/7 Mi ma mo pressure pressure pressure

Mi mi y3 National Treasure treasure treasure

Yesu adom nti mi sei da sei da sei da

I dey drive them crazy rough rider rider rider

Bad belle people dem dey try underrate

We dey smoke all of them like them be cigarette

Mi ntii wo case joe i dey elevate

Nobody here fit to intimidate

And your girlfriend self she dey beg for a date

Blessings on blessings

Low key them dey learn all my lessons

Friends wey them dey jealous confessing

Me & nobody get no confusion

I dey come for my peaceful transition

Now wey i go spark like ignition

This year we go pass them distinction

Borga gyaigyimi nu no competition

Verse: 2

You dey pray for my downfall

No Banku still granding we dey stand tall

Nyame na 3hyira mi full annointing

Hw3 Mi ho angwa sorkyii s3 frytol

M3nfa wo reggae 3mb3sei mi dancehall

Sasa bonsam koraa mi nsuro no

Na eny3 mboatia eduoson nsong