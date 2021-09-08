Lyrics

Disco by Benerl

Disco by Benerl
Disco by Benerl

Fire Fire baby…. Yeah… Eyaaa

Hi, I’m a lil shy
I’ve been loving you for a long time
if you say no I go fit die
No be joke oh never lie lie
Give you love, give you peace
Every single thing you need
I’ll protect you girl you’ll see

Oohhh

It’s you and I oh
Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah
Hold you down ohhh
Come come be my bae bae bae
you and I oh
Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah
Hold you down ohhh

See Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother
Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother

I see you then my heart dey beat pam pam pam
Asking questions baby where you from from from
You’re speaking like you are from inaa London’don
Baby come see what i have done
No more playing you’re the one
Its your smile and your beautiful eyes
You dey make I realise

Oh I say

It’s you and I oh
Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah
Hold you down ohhh
Come come be my Bae Bae Bae
you and I oh
Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah
Hold you down ohhh

Ooh oooohhh

See Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother
Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother

Ebi you make my mind dey kolo
Ebi you make my world to stop oh
Minjorle oona ak3 minsumor bo
Minjorle ey ey ey moko moko b3 ni tamor bo

See Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother
Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother

Fire Fire baby oh ooh oooh oh oooh .. ey, ah yeah!

