Lyrics: Disco by Benerl
Fire Fire baby…. Yeah… Eyaaa
Hi, I’m a lil shy
I’ve been loving you for a long time
if you say no I go fit die
No be joke oh never lie lie
Give you love, give you peace
Every single thing you need
I’ll protect you girl you’ll see
Oohhh
It’s you and I oh
Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah
Hold you down ohhh
Come come be my bae bae bae
you and I oh
Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah
Hold you down ohhh
See Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother
Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother
I see you then my heart dey beat pam pam pam
Asking questions baby where you from from from
You’re speaking like you are from inaa London’don
Baby come see what i have done
No more playing you’re the one
Its your smile and your beautiful eyes
You dey make I realise
Oh I say
It’s you and I oh
Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah
Hold you down ohhh
Come come be my Bae Bae Bae
you and I oh
Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah
Hold you down ohhh
Ooh oooohhh
See Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother
Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother
Ebi you make my mind dey kolo
Ebi you make my world to stop oh
Minjorle oona ak3 minsumor bo
Minjorle ey ey ey moko moko b3 ni tamor bo
See Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother
Make I take you to the disco yeah
Take you anywhere you want go
Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah
I no go make you bother
Fire Fire baby oh ooh oooh oh oooh .. ey, ah yeah!