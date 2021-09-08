Lyrics: Disco by Benerl

Fire Fire baby…. Yeah… Eyaaa

Hi, I’m a lil shy

I’ve been loving you for a long time

if you say no I go fit die

No be joke oh never lie lie

Give you love, give you peace

Every single thing you need

I’ll protect you girl you’ll see

Oohhh

It’s you and I oh

Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah

Hold you down ohhh

Come come be my bae bae bae

you and I oh

Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah

Hold you down ohhh

See Make I take you to the disco yeah

Take you anywhere you want go

Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah

I no go make you bother

Make I take you to the disco yeah

Take you anywhere you want go

Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah

I no go make you bother

I see you then my heart dey beat pam pam pam

Asking questions baby where you from from from

You’re speaking like you are from inaa London’don

Baby come see what i have done

No more playing you’re the one

Its your smile and your beautiful eyes

You dey make I realise

Oh I say

It’s you and I oh

Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah

Hold you down ohhh

Come come be my Bae Bae Bae

you and I oh

Rain or shine yeah yeah yeah yeah

Hold you down ohhh

Ooh oooohhh

See Make I take you to the disco yeah

Take you anywhere you want go

Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah

I no go make you bother

Make I take you to the disco yeah

Take you anywhere you want go

Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah

I no go make you bother

Ebi you make my mind dey kolo

Ebi you make my world to stop oh

Minjorle oona ak3 minsumor bo

Minjorle ey ey ey moko moko b3 ni tamor bo

See Make I take you to the disco yeah

Take you anywhere you want go

Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah

I no go make you bother

Make I take you to the disco yeah

Take you anywhere you want go

Come and give me that fire fire baby yeah

I no go make you bother

Fire Fire baby oh ooh oooh oh oooh .. ey, ah yeah!