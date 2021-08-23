Lyrics: Tun Bu Toara by Obed Psych

Chorus

Tun Bu Toara

(We don’t talk)

Tun Bu Tun Bu Toara

(We don’t We don’t talk)

Verse: 1

M yaa bu yeliya ya na yang bangi?

(How would you know if I never told you)

Ma na maal fiii k3 mam Pangi

(I am doing fine and it’s not by my might)

Sira mam zi’i ni m kasitip

(Truely, I have been withholding my testimony)

Now i just wanna discuss it

(Now I just wanna discuss it)

M ya’a siri bord yem to’a asira la

(And if I really want to tell the truth)

M ya’a bu ba’a m na kassi

(I’ll probably be in tears)

Wini maan wini maan tini man

(God did it, God did it for me)

Dunia titi man girima

(The world now respects me)

Ona kaan Ligi la titi man zinnala

(He counts the bills for me today)

Nidiba born man winner man

(The people call me winner man)

Sibi daat tene daat zuma

(Saturday, Monday, Friday)

Daat pun k3 ku bu guruma

(He protects me every single day)

Ona gos mam ka bu uma welala funa yela mna yang kuma

(He watches over me without blinking, so do you think I will ever be in sorrow?)

Chorus

Tun Bu Toara

(We don’t talk)

Tun Bu Tun Bu Toara

(We don’t We don’t talk)

Verse: 2

Kole kole naaba wanee

(Traditional playful greetings)

Ndema ndema maalm tanee

( Traditional playful greetings)

Now wait a minute lemme testify

I had a million ways to die

But God saved the guy

I got it packed up so

Gimme the mic kam yeliba

(Gimme the mic and lemme tell them)

Gimme the mic kam yeliba

(Gimme the mic and lemme tell them)

Fu kani mori tuba la kelism

(Let those who have ears hear)

Fu kani mori nini da amisira

(Let those who have eyes see)

Gosim ona tina no beni ti

(Look, He’s going to be with us)

Ona tina ne obeni ti daat woo

(He will be with us always)

Yo paalimi ti oni na yangiti ah

(So tell me who can be against us)

Winbe winbe with me on the daily

(God is here, God is here with me on the daily)

Wintis, O len tis

(God has given, He has given again)

Winpang la tumiya

(God’s power has worked)

Chorus

Tun Bu Toara

(We don’t talk)

Tun Bu Tun Bu Toara

(We don’t We don’t talk)