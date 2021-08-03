Lyrics: I’ll Be There by Sarkodie feat. MOGmusic
Whatever you need
Whatever you want, just put it on me
I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there
Whatever you need
Whatever you want, just put it on me
I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you
Your past does not define you
Your pains does not define you
As matter of facts
What you going through right now is part of the process
All the greatness you looking for is been deposited in you by God
So if you wanna find God
Look right within you
When you call me, I’ll be there
Whatever you need
Whatever you want, just put it on me
I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there
Whatever you need
Whatever you want, just put it on me
I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you
Tie
Tumi biaa 3ne me de asie biaa no
Gyae me na kc, na mendwene obiaa ho
Mede meti begye fre me Boasiako
3sono ahokyere na 3sono ohia kc
Asem to mia mma w’ani ngye,
Amena mu koraa mpo na me hye a m3 pue
Ka me ho nsem bcne koraa mente o
Nyame na me som no no ode m’asie
Cse s3 me hwe asie mpr3 aduase ah
Cmma m’atamfo ndi me so da
Asem to me na m’ani dasor asa ah
Cse me bc ne din mfre no na cb3ba
Nti Otanfo yie se wo di me din kc ah
Bc mmcden kc sane na wawie y3 aben
S3 asem bcne be mpo na 3b3 to me mpo ah
Me di Nyame di nti no mensuro ayen
Wiase apo me
Naso de3 cbc wiase no koraa dc me
Tc da bi ah 3y3 ah na de3 medi mpo bc me
Naso Onyame b3y3 ama me ho atome
S3 biibi kyere me so na mekc mpaebc mu
Nkye me papa go come through for me
Nne3 cmo y3 me no nka cmo nnim nne3 3wum ah
Nka cno b3 hu se me hwi asie mpo ah mesoro, now!
Whatever you need
Whatever you want, just put it on me
I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there
Whatever you need
Whatever you want, just put it on me
I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you
S3 me ka akyeie wc abrabo mu ah
3nye ade3 koraa me were bc hc
Se m’ani bre wo mpraebc mu
Dankrama me mr3 b3 so
S3 me kaekae nne3 m’afa mu, asem bia y3 de too me so
Me nim se s3 Onyame ba mu ah, cb3 di amame nti me ho mpopo
Anytime I feel like I’m going down, He’s gonna lift me up
Thank you for turning my life around
De3 w’ay3 ama me no it’s just enough
Cse only if you call on me
Just hold on and I’ll be there
Fa w’amane hunu, put all on me
And you can find my presence in the air
Ode3 3yaa nya abotr3
Call on me and I’ll answer
Seek my face and you’ll find me
It doesn’t matter what you going through
Yes, I’ll be there for you
In the pain you find you, there is smile in the darkness
It doesn’t matter what you going through
Yes, I’ll be there for you
Whatever you need
Whatever you want, just put it on me
I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there
Whatever you need
Whatever you want, just put it on me
I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you
I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you