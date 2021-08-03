Lyrics: I’ll Be There by Sarkodie feat. MOGmusic

[Chorus]

Whatever you need

Whatever you want, just put it on me

I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there

Whatever you need

Whatever you want, just put it on me

I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

[MOGmusic]

Your past does not define you

Your pains does not define you

As matter of facts

What you going through right now is part of the process

All the greatness you looking for is been deposited in you by God

So if you wanna find God

Look right within you

When you call me, I’ll be there

[Chorus]

Whatever you need

Whatever you want, just put it on me

I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there

Whatever you need

Whatever you want, just put it on me

I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

[Verse 1: Sarkodie]

Tie

Tumi biaa 3ne me de asie biaa no

Gyae me na kc, na mendwene obiaa ho

Mede meti begye fre me Boasiako

3sono ahokyere na 3sono ohia kc

Asem to mia mma w’ani ngye,

Amena mu koraa mpo na me hye a m3 pue

Ka me ho nsem bcne koraa mente o

Nyame na me som no no ode m’asie

Cse s3 me hwe asie mpr3 aduase ah

Cmma m’atamfo ndi me so da

Asem to me na m’ani dasor asa ah

Cse me bc ne din mfre no na cb3ba

Nti Otanfo yie se wo di me din kc ah

Bc mmcden kc sane na wawie y3 aben

S3 asem bcne be mpo na 3b3 to me mpo ah

Me di Nyame di nti no mensuro ayen

Wiase apo me

Naso de3 cbc wiase no koraa dc me

Tc da bi ah 3y3 ah na de3 medi mpo bc me

Naso Onyame b3y3 ama me ho atome

S3 biibi kyere me so na mekc mpaebc mu

Nkye me papa go come through for me

Nne3 cmo y3 me no nka cmo nnim nne3 3wum ah

Nka cno b3 hu se me hwi asie mpo ah mesoro, now!

[Chorus]

Whatever you need

Whatever you want, just put it on me

I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there

Whatever you need

Whatever you want, just put it on me

I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you

[Verse 2: Sarkodie]

S3 me ka akyeie wc abrabo mu ah

3nye ade3 koraa me were bc hc

Se m’ani bre wo mpraebc mu

Dankrama me mr3 b3 so

S3 me kaekae nne3 m’afa mu, asem bia y3 de too me so

Me nim se s3 Onyame ba mu ah, cb3 di amame nti me ho mpopo

Anytime I feel like I’m going down, He’s gonna lift me up

Thank you for turning my life around

De3 w’ay3 ama me no it’s just enough

Cse only if you call on me

Just hold on and I’ll be there

Fa w’amane hunu, put all on me

And you can find my presence in the air

Ode3 3yaa nya abotr3

[MOGmusic Verse]

Call on me and I’ll answer

Seek my face and you’ll find me

It doesn’t matter what you going through

Yes, I’ll be there for you

In the pain you find you, there is smile in the darkness

It doesn’t matter what you going through

Yes, I’ll be there for you

[Chorus]

Whatever you need

Whatever you want, just put it on me

I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there

Whatever you need

Whatever you want, just put it on me

I’ll be there, oh, I’ll be there for you

I’ll be there, I’ll be there for you