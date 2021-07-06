Lyrics: Me And You by Abiana
Intro:
You know this song forever,
When I wrote it I had you in mind
And our love is going to be forever
I will tell a success story
Of our love will be remembered
How we made good memories
That will live on forever
Ɔdɔ mese me ne wo o
Wo dwene ho a aaa
Yenkoa a yɛti yɛ ho ase
Me dɔ wiase
M’anomaa koodeieee
It’s me and you till eternity
And it’s me and you
Chorus:
Me and you
Will fight through every storm each weather
Me and you
Will climb every mountain thick and thin
Me and you
No one can separate our love
Our love is for real
And our love is forever
Ohh ohhhh ohh2x
I will like to write my name ehh ehh ehh
On your very heart
So that you can’t forget
How we used to love
That will live on forever
Pre-chorus:
Ɔdɔ mese me ne wo o
Wo dwene ho a aaa
Yenkoa a yɛti yɛ ho ase
Me dɔ wiase
It’s me and you till eternity
And it’s me and you
Chorus:
Me and you
Will fight through every storm each weather
Me and you
Will climb every mountain thick and thin
Me and you
No one can separate our love
Our love is forever
And our love is forever
Ohh ohhhh ohh2x
Forever, forever, forever till it fades