Lyrics: Me And You by Abiana

Intro:

You know this song forever,

When I wrote it I had you in mind

And our love is going to be forever

I will tell a success story

Of our love will be remembered

How we made good memories

That will live on forever

Ɔdɔ mese me ne wo o

Wo dwene ho a aaa

Yenkoa a yɛti yɛ ho ase

Me dɔ wiase

M’anomaa koodeieee

It’s me and you till eternity

And it’s me and you

Chorus:

Me and you

Will fight through every storm each weather

Me and you

Will climb every mountain thick and thin

Me and you

No one can separate our love

Our love is for real

And our love is forever

Ohh ohhhh ohh2x

I will like to write my name ehh ehh ehh

On your very heart

So that you can’t forget

How we used to love

That will live on forever

Pre-chorus:

Ɔdɔ mese me ne wo o

Wo dwene ho a aaa

Yenkoa a yɛti yɛ ho ase

Me dɔ wiase

It’s me and you till eternity

And it’s me and you

Chorus:

Me and you

Will fight through every storm each weather

Me and you

Will climb every mountain thick and thin

Me and you

No one can separate our love

Our love is forever

And our love is forever

Ohh ohhhh ohh2x

Forever, forever, forever till it fades