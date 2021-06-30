Lyrics: Send Me Nudes by KiDi feat Joey B

Oh na na na na na

Mad o

Sugar Daddy

Same question everyday

Don’t tell nodody

Say I be lurking in your DM o

After all is said and done

I want to see you in the PM o

So when you come through

No more talking

We go straight to the sexing

Say right now what we’re texting

My baby send me nudes

My baby send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes

Oh mami send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes

My baby send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes

Oh mami send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

You’ve got a red dress that I’m liking aaah

I cannot wait to see you so exciting aaah

The neighbours go be thinking we’re fighting

It’s WWE Stone Cold Steve Austin

The only thing that I wanna see on is the radio (radio)

And baby let me break your back, make em mellow like an Oreo (Oreo)

And how you put it down for a bad man, girl you for take am slow

Mami we for keep am low low low

Until I see your face, my baby

Send me nudes

My baby send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes

Oh mami send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes

My baby send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes

Oh mami send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes erh

Bring me booze erh

When you finish aa

Give me pu se

Is your mother there?

Is your father there?

I should come over?

Oh your mother vex?

I will just hop

To your bed top

Covid-19

Home screen, desktop

She know say Darryl die3

I messop

Wo da ma ku ma so

Sleep for my chest top

Your fu pa no

You for hula hu

Twist and turn it

Woso duna no

Let me caress it

Shake what your mama gave ya

I’m running out of patience

Send me nudes

My baby send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes

Oh mami send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes

My baby send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes

Oh mami send am

You know I’m in the mood yeah

Send me nudes

Send me nudes