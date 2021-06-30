Lyrics: Send Me Nudes by KiDi feat Joey B
Oh na na na na na
Mad o
Sugar Daddy
Same question everyday
Don’t tell nodody
Say I be lurking in your DM o
After all is said and done
I want to see you in the PM o
So when you come through
No more talking
We go straight to the sexing
Say right now what we’re texting
My baby send me nudes
My baby send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes
Oh mami send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes
My baby send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes
Oh mami send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
You’ve got a red dress that I’m liking aaah
I cannot wait to see you so exciting aaah
The neighbours go be thinking we’re fighting
It’s WWE Stone Cold Steve Austin
The only thing that I wanna see on is the radio (radio)
And baby let me break your back, make em mellow like an Oreo (Oreo)
And how you put it down for a bad man, girl you for take am slow
Mami we for keep am low low low
Until I see your face, my baby
Send me nudes
My baby send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes
Oh mami send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes
My baby send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes
Oh mami send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes erh
Bring me booze erh
When you finish aa
Give me pu se
Is your mother there?
Is your father there?
I should come over?
Oh your mother vex?
I will just hop
To your bed top
Covid-19
Home screen, desktop
She know say Darryl die3
I messop
Wo da ma ku ma so
Sleep for my chest top
Your fu pa no
You for hula hu
Twist and turn it
Woso duna no
Let me caress it
Shake what your mama gave ya
I’m running out of patience
Send me nudes
My baby send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes
Oh mami send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes
My baby send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes
Oh mami send am
You know I’m in the mood yeah
Send me nudes
Send me nudes