Lyrics: Racks Pan Racks (Remix) by Talaat Yarky feat. Stonebwoy
Naa foreign oooo eeey
Your car ambiance
wamp 2 dem Yarky eeeeiii
rich badness ,mi nuh no time cause fi Dat mi rise and grind .. abwoyyyy
Chorus 2x Racks,racks pan racks
Racks pan racks pan racks
Racks pan racks
Racks pan racks pan racks
Picker no fit die picker no fit die
Yow give me cash give me paper
Picker no go die picker no fit die
give me cash give me paper
Stonebwoy’s verse
Bloody big fat coil inna me pocket
Inna di bank we stack it
Every Quarter We A Roll over profit
Real Benjamin’s
We no do no counterfeits
Counting property and counting digits
Authenticated my things dem legit
My life is like an HD inna Your face no capping
Gyal A say A Di 1GAD lock it
The racks a make dem give the P. For Free
Racks,racks pan racks
Racks pan racks pan racks
Racks pan racks
Racks pan racks pan racks
Picker no fit die picker no fit die
Yow give me cash give me paper
Picker no go die picker no fit die
give me cash give me paper
Stinking rich fi da year ya
Mi wan nuff bread like the baker
Build a big house pan the acre
Bill gate Dem haffi bi mi neighbor
so mi get the Benz and mi get Di drop top
fleet of cars when we pull up
rich badness we nuh chat nuff
if Anuh money shut up
Chorus 2x Racks,racks pan racks
Racks pan racks pan racks
Racks pan racks
Racks pan racks pan racks
Picker no fit die picker no fit die
Yow give me cash give me paper
Picker no go die picker no fit die
give me cash give me paper
Stonebwoy’s hook
Another Benz and Bemma Pon the ocean Come
Dem dey Pon the ocean Ah come
Stacking the money till they kingdom come
Daga Daga Do Daga Daga Dey Eii
Another BMW and the RR Come
Another RRRR come
Stacking the money till they kingdom come
Chorus 2x Racks,racks pan racks
Racks pan racks pan racks
Racks pan racks
Racks pan racks pan racks
Picker no fit die picker no fit die
Yow give me cash give me paper
Picker no go die picker no fit die
give me cash give me paper
Dem seeet ya now
dem see seh mi and 1gad ah par ya now
de money nuff mek a man wan give we wire now
Ig girl want a ride ya now ,yuh nuh see Dat now pampi , couldn’t mi dem ah ramp with
mek money daily and monthly