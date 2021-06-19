Lyrics: Racks Pan Racks (Remix) by Talaat Yarky feat. Stonebwoy

Naa foreign oooo eeey

Your car ambiance

wamp 2 dem Yarky eeeeiii

rich badness ,mi nuh no time cause fi Dat mi rise and grind .. abwoyyyy

Chorus 2x Racks,racks pan racks

Racks pan racks pan racks

Racks pan racks

Racks pan racks pan racks

Picker no fit die picker no fit die

Yow give me cash give me paper

Picker no go die picker no fit die

give me cash give me paper

Stonebwoy’s verse

Bloody big fat coil inna me pocket

Inna di bank we stack it

Every Quarter We A Roll over profit

Real Benjamin’s

We no do no counterfeits

Counting property and counting digits

Authenticated my things dem legit

My life is like an HD inna Your face no capping

Gyal A say A Di 1GAD lock it

The racks a make dem give the P. For Free

Racks,racks pan racks

Racks pan racks pan racks

Racks pan racks

Racks pan racks pan racks

Picker no fit die picker no fit die

Yow give me cash give me paper

Picker no go die picker no fit die

give me cash give me paper

Stinking rich fi da year ya

Mi wan nuff bread like the baker

Build a big house pan the acre

Bill gate Dem haffi bi mi neighbor

so mi get the Benz and mi get Di drop top

fleet of cars when we pull up

rich badness we nuh chat nuff

if Anuh money shut up

Chorus 2x Racks,racks pan racks

Racks pan racks pan racks

Racks pan racks

Racks pan racks pan racks

Picker no fit die picker no fit die

Yow give me cash give me paper

Picker no go die picker no fit die

give me cash give me paper

Stonebwoy’s hook

Another Benz and Bemma Pon the ocean Come

Dem dey Pon the ocean Ah come

Stacking the money till they kingdom come

Daga Daga Do Daga Daga Dey Eii

Another BMW and the RR Come

Another RRRR come

Stacking the money till they kingdom come

Chorus 2x Racks,racks pan racks

Racks pan racks pan racks

Racks pan racks

Racks pan racks pan racks

Picker no fit die picker no fit die

Yow give me cash give me paper

Picker no go die picker no fit die

give me cash give me paper

Dem seeet ya now

dem see seh mi and 1gad ah par ya now

de money nuff mek a man wan give we wire now

Ig girl want a ride ya now ,yuh nuh see Dat now pampi , couldn’t mi dem ah ramp with

mek money daily and monthly