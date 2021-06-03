Lyrics: Show Something by BerryVodca
Borga you be chairman
Show something
Woni size w)wo area
Show something
Eba no sika ah you baron
Show something
we no get time for your ena ena
Show something
Rolls Royce and the wagen
Show something
Pretty girls and the mansion
Show something
W)wo sika ah make we blow duo 33
Show something
We no get time for your ena ena.
Show something ×2
Everyday is a holiday
They fear how we celebrate
Corner bia yasie h)
Ebe serious how we navigate
Money we dey make on a regular
No time to waist
If money dont sleep berry no go bed till we made it
Million dollar watch
Gucci be the hanki
Ma shwi shwi adani best
Your baby call me daddy
Ma mana cruise benz
3ba no sika sem ah
Negga atoto akoda 1st
Apull up in a wagen
And left in a rover
Expensive emaa no fr3mi diego
3ba no sika ah make you chock bag full of bundles
I’m allergic to broke life and low key
The girl them sugar
Bwoy them super star
We nodey cupa
Real stones nodey lie
Pounds cedi dollar
Make it rain like ano dey bab
We got the muller
Rich life till I die.
Borga you be
Schairmanhow something
Woni size w)wo area
Show something
Eba no sika ah you baron
Show something
we no get time for your ena ena
Show something
Rolls Royce and the wagen
Show something
Pretty girls and the mansion
Show something
W)wo sika ah make we blow duo 33
Show something
We no get time for your ena ena.
Show something ×2
Debi debi ebeyeyie
F**k that we made it
Put your glass up
Toast to made it
Ball all night we dont stop till we lazy
Pressure we dey pressure
Afawoa kase ebeye yie dam
Abini ma ninsa ka
Y3be blow wow) account ah
Mami wo number
Kapo papa paa
3be bon amawa tinka
No dulling
Yato amana bu empa
Borga you be
Schairmanhow something
Woni size w)wo area
Show something
Eba no sika ah you baron
Show something
we no get time for your ena ena
Show something
Rolls Royce and the wagen
Show something
Pretty girls and the mansion
Show something
W)wo sika ah make we blow duo 33
Show something
We no get time for your ena ena.
Show something ×2