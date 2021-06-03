Lyrics: Show Something by BerryVodca

[Chorus]

Borga you be chairman

Show something

Woni size w)wo area

Show something

Eba no sika ah you baron

Show something

we no get time for your ena ena

Show something

Rolls Royce and the wagen

Show something

Pretty girls and the mansion

Show something

W)wo sika ah make we blow duo 33

Show something

We no get time for your ena ena.

Show something ×2

[Verse]

Everyday is a holiday

They fear how we celebrate

Corner bia yasie h)

Ebe serious how we navigate

Money we dey make on a regular

No time to waist

If money dont sleep berry no go bed till we made it

Million dollar watch

Gucci be the hanki

Ma shwi shwi adani best

Your baby call me daddy

Ma mana cruise benz

3ba no sika sem ah

Negga atoto akoda 1st

Apull up in a wagen

And left in a rover

Expensive emaa no fr3mi diego

3ba no sika ah make you chock bag full of bundles

I’m allergic to broke life and low key

The girl them sugar

Bwoy them super star

We nodey cupa

Real stones nodey lie

Pounds cedi dollar

Make it rain like ano dey bab

We got the muller

Rich life till I die.

[Verse]

Debi debi ebeyeyie

F**k that we made it

Put your glass up

Toast to made it

Ball all night we dont stop till we lazy

Pressure we dey pressure

Afawoa kase ebeye yie dam

Abini ma ninsa ka

Y3be blow wow) account ah

Mami wo number

Kapo papa paa

3be bon amawa tinka

No dulling

Yato amana bu empa

