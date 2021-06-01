Lyrics

1st Sermon by Black Sherif

1st Sermon by Black Sherif
1st Sermon by Black Sherif

Tell em wan wan
Ayy aaa ai
oh aaa ai ai
Ayyy ai ai
ay

Roll it tight and I’m dazing
wode me ka come and pay me
cos life on these streets be so crazy
They get me high on a daily

3nnwon a mey3 yi efor dey pay me
Ano know why they delay me
Kobby Fame afi wait I’m not
Buh monfa me sika 3mma me
abi waiting

Been a couple years in Accra
Obia nnim how adey take survive
Mescro ancpa then it’s trap
men ano fi describe my life

Ano go lie this no be new to me
Obra be sending this news to me
Ano dey like how it looks for real
Enti menda ha make e fool to me

Cos obiara nim s3 me trappe ny3 n3
k) na k) bisa Pannin s3
me history ne s3n

Ayy obiara nim s3 trappe ny3 n3
K) na k) bisa Panin s3
me guy name y3 s3n

Coming like a ragist dawg
Fasten up your base
s3 cmo se bra menk)
Ten toes till I’m late

I bet you dey go know where I’m from
Still water we don’t fail

Coming like a ragist dawg
Fasten up your base

Coming like a ragist dawg
Fasten up your base
s3 cmo se bra menk)
Ten toes till I’m late

I bet you dey go know where I’m from
Still water we don’t fail

Coming like a ragist dawg
Fasten up your base

Hey fresh hommie under
Jigga too cold
Trap line jigga line from the zone
Jigga on the inside outside out
Mame few months
I will be F***cking up shows

Been a loyal we got the sauce
Obiara nka ho 3y3 me ne and my bros
Juice no abro so eno go flow
Wow tell a man to never come close

S3 nea meka3 naa keep it loocked
and keep it gangster
s3 nea meba3 naa too mysterious
nigga bless from

Ab3n no b) mu panpanaaa
you for check your body
and check your appearance
Tell em…

Cos obiara nim s3 me trappe ny3 n3
k) na k) bisa Pannin s3
me history ne s3n

Ayy obiara nim s3 trappe ny3 n3
K) na k) bisa Panin s3
me guy name y3 s3n

Coming like a ragist dawg
Fasten up your base
s3 cmo se bra menk)
Ten toes till I’m late

I bet you dey go know where I’m from
Still water we don’t fail

Coming like a ragist dawg
Fasten up your base

Coming like a ragist dawg
Fasten up your base
s3 cmo se bra menk)
Ten toes till I’m late

I bet you dey go know where I’m from
Still water we don’t fail

Coming like a ragist dawg
Fasten up your base

