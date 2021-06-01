Lyrics: 1st Sermon by Black Sherif

Tell em wan wan

Ayy aaa ai

oh aaa ai ai

Ayyy ai ai

ay

Roll it tight and I’m dazing

wode me ka come and pay me

cos life on these streets be so crazy

They get me high on a daily

3nnwon a mey3 yi efor dey pay me

Ano know why they delay me

Kobby Fame afi wait I’m not

Buh monfa me sika 3mma me

abi waiting

Been a couple years in Accra

Obia nnim how adey take survive

Mescro ancpa then it’s trap

men ano fi describe my life

Ano go lie this no be new to me

Obra be sending this news to me

Ano dey like how it looks for real

Enti menda ha make e fool to me

Cos obiara nim s3 me trappe ny3 n3

k) na k) bisa Pannin s3

me history ne s3n

Ayy obiara nim s3 trappe ny3 n3

K) na k) bisa Panin s3

me guy name y3 s3n

Coming like a ragist dawg

Fasten up your base

s3 cmo se bra menk)

Ten toes till I’m late

I bet you dey go know where I’m from

Still water we don’t fail

Coming like a ragist dawg

Fasten up your base

Coming like a ragist dawg

Fasten up your base

s3 cmo se bra menk)

Ten toes till I’m late

I bet you dey go know where I’m from

Still water we don’t fail

Coming like a ragist dawg

Fasten up your base

Hey fresh hommie under

Jigga too cold

Trap line jigga line from the zone

Jigga on the inside outside out

Mame few months

I will be F***cking up shows

Been a loyal we got the sauce

Obiara nka ho 3y3 me ne and my bros

Juice no abro so eno go flow

Wow tell a man to never come close

S3 nea meka3 naa keep it loocked

and keep it gangster

s3 nea meba3 naa too mysterious

nigga bless from

Ab3n no b) mu panpanaaa

you for check your body

and check your appearance

Tell em…

Cos obiara nim s3 me trappe ny3 n3

k) na k) bisa Pannin s3

me history ne s3n

Ayy obiara nim s3 trappe ny3 n3

K) na k) bisa Panin s3

me guy name y3 s3n

