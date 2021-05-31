Lyrics: Slow Down by King Promise

[Chorus]Slow down, slow down, down, downShe say make we slow downSlow down, down, downSlow down, down, down [Verse 1]She say we dey move too fastMake we take am easyShe say make I hold onWhat we go doAno dey bab this thing heyI’m tryna go on a way with you (Way with you)Tryna have my kids with you (With kids you)[Pre-Chorus]If we’re gonna get into itI no dey think say we should waitNo need to keep delayingBut she say make I hold on, so IOne, two, three, baby, only youWonkoa wonkoa, nobody elseOdo ey, oh, oh [Chorus]Slow down, down, downSlow down, down, down (Yeah)She say make we slow downSlow down, down, downSlow down, down, down (Yeah)She just want to [Post-Chorus]Tell me what you wantMe ne koraa what you want?Meni noo what you want?She say make wе slow downTell me what you wantMe nе koraa what you want?Meni noo what you want? [Verse 2]What be your mind?What we dey find?What we dey wait for?Tell me, what’s the hold up?Hold upWhat be your mind?What we dey find?Meni koo kwenoWhat’s your mind?Baby girl, what’s up?What’s up? [Pre-Chorus]‘Cause if we’re gonna get into itI no dey think say we should waitNo need to keep delayingBut she say make I hold on (Baby, hold on)One, two, threeBaby, only youWonkoa wonkoaNobody elseOdo ey, oh, oh [Chorus]Slow down, down, downSlow down, down, down (Yeah)She say make we slow downSlow down, down, downSlow down, down, down (Yeah)She just want to [Post-Chorus]Tell me what you want (What you want)Me ne koraa what you want?Meni noo what you want? (Me ne koraa, me ne koraa)Tell me what you wantMe ne koraa what you want?Meni noo what you want [Outro](KillBeatz, let’s go)