Lyrics
Lyrics: Slow Down by King Promise
[Chorus]Slow down, slow down, down, down
She say make we slow down
Slow down, down, down
Slow down, down, down [Verse 1]She say we dey move too fast
Make we take am easy
She say make I hold on
What we go do
Ano dey bab this thing hey
I’m tryna go on a way with you (Way with you)
Tryna have my kids with you (With kids you)[Pre-Chorus]If we’re gonna get into it
I no dey think say we should wait
No need to keep delaying
But she say make I hold on, so I
One, two, three, baby, only you
Wonkoa wonkoa, nobody else
Odo ey, oh, oh [Chorus]Slow down, down, down
Slow down, down, down (Yeah)
She say make we slow down
Slow down, down, down
Slow down, down, down (Yeah)
She just want to [Post-Chorus]Tell me what you want
Me ne koraa what you want?
Meni noo what you want?
She say make wе slow down
Tell me what you want
Me nе koraa what you want?
Meni noo what you want? [Verse 2]What be your mind?
What we dey find?
What we dey wait for?
Tell me, what’s the hold up?
Hold up
What be your mind?
What we dey find?
Meni koo kweno
What’s your mind?
Baby girl, what’s up?
What’s up? [Pre-Chorus]‘Cause if we’re gonna get into it
I no dey think say we should wait
No need to keep delaying
But she say make I hold on (Baby, hold on)
One, two, three
Baby, only you
Wonkoa wonkoa
Nobody else
Odo ey, oh, oh [Chorus]Slow down, down, down
Slow down, down, down (Yeah)
She say make we slow down
Slow down, down, down
Slow down, down, down (Yeah)
She just want to [Post-Chorus]Tell me what you want (What you want)
Me ne koraa what you want?
Meni noo what you want? (Me ne koraa, me ne koraa)
Tell me what you want
Me ne koraa what you want?
Meni noo what you want [Outro](KillBeatz, let’s go)
She say make we slow down
Slow down, down, down
Slow down, down, down [Verse 1]She say we dey move too fast
Make we take am easy
She say make I hold on
What we go do
Ano dey bab this thing hey
I’m tryna go on a way with you (Way with you)
Tryna have my kids with you (With kids you)
I no dey think say we should wait
No need to keep delaying
But she say make I hold on, so I
One, two, three, baby, only you
Wonkoa wonkoa, nobody else
Odo ey, oh, oh [Chorus]Slow down, down, down
Slow down, down, down (Yeah)
She say make we slow down
Slow down, down, down
Slow down, down, down (Yeah)
She just want to [Post-Chorus]Tell me what you want
Me ne koraa what you want?
Meni noo what you want?
She say make wе slow down
Tell me what you want
Me nе koraa what you want?
Meni noo what you want? [Verse 2]What be your mind?
What we dey find?
What we dey wait for?
Tell me, what’s the hold up?
Hold up
What be your mind?
What we dey find?
Meni koo kweno
What’s your mind?
Baby girl, what’s up?
What’s up? [Pre-Chorus]‘Cause if we’re gonna get into it
I no dey think say we should wait
No need to keep delaying
But she say make I hold on (Baby, hold on)
One, two, three
Baby, only you
Wonkoa wonkoa
Nobody else
Odo ey, oh, oh [Chorus]Slow down, down, down
Slow down, down, down (Yeah)
She say make we slow down
Slow down, down, down
Slow down, down, down (Yeah)
She just want to [Post-Chorus]Tell me what you want (What you want)
Me ne koraa what you want?
Meni noo what you want? (Me ne koraa, me ne koraa)
Tell me what you want
Me ne koraa what you want?
Meni noo what you want [Outro](KillBeatz, let’s go)