Lyrics: Top Dawg by Randy N

Ladies and gentlemen

Welcome to this Atown grime session

Allow me to introduce

A legend in the making

Ghana’s very own Randy N

Randy N Truuuuuue onukpa ebash3

Top dawgs (yah) , Top fucks (yah)

Racks on racks till it’s top tops (dunno)

Heading on a bitch like a dandruff (mad)

Bro fuck your loafers y3 p3 no high tops

Yah!

See You be my dawwg

pappy nti Kaa kojo me

On your max ready set agbele mli

Harddd am bad to the bone

Ni wonna eye red pass

Etsu tam) zomi

Ebe bi ebee lukewarm

Aflata

He m) ni osh3le boozin

Ayata

M3 n33 m3 maaba

Ah whatever

Am3 hi3 egb33amli daa k3 daa

Tam) becca

Off ice freeze ago excel

Mi power baa pointi bo dani

You melt

Oh i-scream

You for dey help

Banku 3 shi shi b3

You no do am well

Yahhh ma ye bo first

Blue jeans on Fleeek so energy first

Forgetti Rush ,still you go dey stress

Cuz ago pop quiz Wey you no go fit test

Agb3n33 iba sh3shi )gb)r)ni gb)r)ni

Mokomoko ny33 terror ni terror ni

Flow err be scary ni iwol3 eemaasi

Eenami horrorni horrorni

Flow to kill

Deadly deadly

Ewa sheketey maniquine maniquine

Wah ya ain’t heard of me?

Ya ain’t ahead of me

You tryna be me?

Boy! I bore-hole Well

Checki mi vibes and you can tell

Kw3 boy er m3n3 world boss yeah

World boss yeah!

You be my ooo don’t scream

Guap no so wetin wey we never see

Stunting on the haters now dem all say abi mean

Cuz your chick Dey my body like some lotion or cream

Cuz mi whippi mi whippi no bad

Dollar mi flippi mi flippi no hard

Punch mi sippi mi sippi no mad

Drip mi killi mi killi mo hard

Straight kwashieman to capetown

Erbody knows my niggas Dey pon

Street we Dey come for the paper

Mean muggin we no dey do no favors innit

Straight kwashieman to capetown

Erbody knows my niggas Dey pon

Street we Dey come for the paper

Mean muggin we no dey do no favors innit

Truuuuum Atown you know say we Dey town

LuchiMo you know we Dey want the paper

Bro RGee forever you be my gee

Pascal , Dennis, Alaska

What do you man know bout Randy N tho

He’s the Ardest you ain’t got bars like him

You ain’t as fly as him

Non of you man can ever come for him naaa

Non can run arround here

Wahh man lock off the track