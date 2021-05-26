Lyrics: Top Dawg by Randy N
Ladies and gentlemen
Welcome to this Atown grime session
Allow me to introduce
A legend in the making
Ghana’s very own Randy N
Randy N Truuuuuue onukpa ebash3
Top dawgs (yah) , Top fucks (yah)
Racks on racks till it’s top tops (dunno)
Heading on a bitch like a dandruff (mad)
Bro fuck your loafers y3 p3 no high tops
Yah!
Top dawgs (yah) , Top fucks (yah)
Racks on racks till it’s top tops (dunno)
Heading on a bitch like a dandruff (mad)
Bro fuck your loafers y3 k) no high tops
See You be my dawwg
pappy nti Kaa kojo me
On your max ready set agbele mli
Harddd am bad to the bone
Ni wonna eye red pass
Etsu tam) zomi
Ebe bi ebee lukewarm
Aflata
He m) ni osh3le boozin
Ayata
M3 n33 m3 maaba
Ah whatever
Am3 hi3 egb33amli daa k3 daa
Tam) becca
Off ice freeze ago excel
Mi power baa pointi bo dani
You melt
Oh i-scream
You for dey help
Banku 3 shi shi b3
You no do am well
Yahhh ma ye bo first
Blue jeans on Fleeek so energy first
Forgetti Rush ,still you go dey stress
Cuz ago pop quiz Wey you no go fit test
Agb3n33 iba sh3shi )gb)r)ni gb)r)ni
Mokomoko ny33 terror ni terror ni
Flow err be scary ni iwol3 eemaasi
Eenami horrorni horrorni
Flow to kill
Deadly deadly
Ewa sheketey maniquine maniquine
Wah ya ain’t heard of me?
Ya ain’t ahead of me
You tryna be me?
Boy! I bore-hole Well
Checki mi vibes and you can tell
Kw3 boy er m3n3 world boss yeah
World boss yeah!
You be my ooo don’t scream
Guap no so wetin wey we never see
Stunting on the haters now dem all say abi mean
Cuz your chick Dey my body like some lotion or cream
Cuz mi whippi mi whippi no bad
Dollar mi flippi mi flippi no hard
Punch mi sippi mi sippi no mad
Drip mi killi mi killi mo hard
Straight kwashieman to capetown
Erbody knows my niggas Dey pon
Street we Dey come for the paper
Mean muggin we no dey do no favors innit
Straight kwashieman to capetown
Erbody knows my niggas Dey pon
Street we Dey come for the paper
Mean muggin we no dey do no favors innit
Top dawgs (yah) , Top fucks (yah)
Racks on racks till it’s top tops (dunno)
Heading on a bitch like a dandruff (mad)
Bro fuck your loafers y3 p3 no high tops
Yah!
Top dawgs (yah) , Top fucks (yah)
Racks on racks till it’s top tops (dunno)
Heading on a bitch like a dandruff (mad)
Bro fuck your loafers y3 k) no high tops
Truuuuum Atown you know say we Dey town
LuchiMo you know we Dey want the paper
Bro RGee forever you be my gee
Pascal , Dennis, Alaska
What do you man know bout Randy N tho
He’s the Ardest you ain’t got bars like him
You ain’t as fly as him
Non of you man can ever come for him naaa
Non can run arround here
Wahh man lock off the track