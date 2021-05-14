Lyrics: Winning by Kwesi Arthur feat. Vic Mensa

[Intro: Kwesi Arthur]Yeah, Tema, Brooklyn kosi Chiraq, SouthsideC-12, 9, 11Grr to the wiase, we still outsideMind on the riches, heart in the trenchesYou can’t throw dirt on the underground, we thrive in itGhana Boyz stocks on the rise, chale, this flex no dey redditSee we, we not dey ride nobody wave, we the ones who started wit’ itTranslation, yen an yedi baa ye, yen ahh an ye ye ye no hitHuh, this shit goes so hard even thе opps go fuck wit’ it, uh-huh, that’s how you know we lit(Yeah, yeah, yеah) GrrrrrrHolllooonnn! [Chorus: Kwesi Arthur]All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning nowWinning now, we no go stopAll my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning nowWinning now, we no go stopYou dey pretend, living a lieYou ne be gang, AwalaAll my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning nowWinning now, we no go stopAll my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning nowWinning now, we no go stopYou dey pretend, living a lieYou ne be gang, AwalaAll my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning nowWinning now, we no go stop[Verse 1: Kwesi Arthur]Yeah, yeah, yeah, in God I dey trustMe intake no lossWe be the hardest on the sceneGem stones from the dustBig Dog ma te leashWhere’s my love in these streets?Pour my heart on a beatSee the blood on the sheetsY3 wo me ready, me hit heavyAzuma the pride of my people alreadyTema to L.AMe I am just sharing my journeyI’m thankful the people, the people dy hear meTribe of Joseph, I am ahead of the bunchP5 I was starving for monthsEburo ne nkatie in both of my pocketsMennim ade aa enne yebedi for lunchPoppi call me a star before BBCIt will take a lot to get rid of meMe and them no get the sameIt will take a lot to get rid of meMe and them no get the sameBefore I die them go know who the name isThey say, I move like I am nameless‘Cause I only come for the money bagsAnd I don’t really wanna be famous [Chorus: Kwesi Arthur]All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning nowWinning now, we no go stopAll my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning nowWinning now, we no go stopYou dey pretend, living a lieYou ne be gang, AwalaAll my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning nowWinning now, we no go stopAll my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning nowWinning now, we no go stopYou dey pretend, living a lieYou ne be gang, AwalaAll my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning nowWinning now, we no go stop [Verse 2: Vic Mensa]Aye, lookKwesi and Kwesi we goin’ crazyWe at the top and we never gon’ stopHop in the Ghost, I make it SwayzeI just got off the jet in AccraMy niggas all winning, AllhamdullilahI be on go ‘cause I come from the ChiI’m shootin’ back, I ain’t duckin’ no shotsGot power like Samson and I cut off the locks, ahChiraq, uh, TemaIn the cut like I’m Fredo SantanaBuju Banton I hop in the BeamerThe world is mine I’m Tony MontanaI’m pelican fly, diamonds on me ‘cause I’m reppin’ the RocI’ma go harder, I ain’t killin’ ’em soft I’m up in the hills, I feel like Lauryn, you ready or not?I like bitches who got business, I’m CEO of mine1980 Prezi Rollie, we been workin’ overtimeFuck the witness, fuck the police, fuck the pigs, I don’t eat swineSon of Jacob, this shit Biblical, my flow the Holy GodSaveMoney ground up, in the gutter where they found usStones in the face, Mount RushMore vacays, more bucksMore Wraiths, more foreign trucksMore hoes on the tour busMore D’USSÉ pour a cupToast to the winners, throw it up, uh [Outro]Juiczxx where the drums at?