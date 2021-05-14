Lyrics
Lyrics: Winning by Kwesi Arthur feat. Vic Mensa
[Intro: Kwesi Arthur]Yeah, Tema, Brooklyn kosi Chiraq, Southside
C-12, 9, 11
Grr to the wiase, we still outside
Mind on the riches, heart in the trenches
You can’t throw dirt on the underground, we thrive in it
Ghana Boyz stocks on the rise, chale, this flex no dey reddit
See we, we not dey ride nobody wave, we the ones who started wit’ it
Translation, yen an yedi baa ye, yen ahh an ye ye ye no hit
Huh, this shit goes so hard even thе opps go fuck wit’ it, uh-huh, that’s how you know we lit
(Yeah, yeah, yеah) Grrrrrr
Holllooonnn! [Chorus: Kwesi Arthur]All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning now
Winning now, we no go stop
All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning now
Winning now, we no go stop
You dey pretend, living a lie
You ne be gang, Awala
All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning now
Winning now, we no go stop
All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning now
Winning now, we no go stop
You dey pretend, living a lie
You ne be gang, Awala
All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning now
Winning now, we no go stop[Verse 1: Kwesi Arthur]Yeah, yeah, yeah, in God I dey trust
Me intake no loss
We be the hardest on the scene
Gem stones from the dust
Big Dog ma te leash
Where’s my love in these streets?
Pour my heart on a beat
See the blood on the sheets
Y3 wo me ready, me hit heavy
Azuma the pride of my people already
Tema to L.A
Me I am just sharing my journey
I’m thankful the people, the people dy hear me
Tribe of Joseph, I am ahead of the bunch
P5 I was starving for months
Eburo ne nkatie in both of my pockets
Mennim ade aa enne yebedi for lunch
Poppi call me a star before BBC
It will take a lot to get rid of me
Me and them no get the same
It will take a lot to get rid of me
Me and them no get the same
Before I die them go know who the name is
They say, I move like I am nameless
‘Cause I only come for the money bags
And I don’t really wanna be famous [Chorus: Kwesi Arthur]All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning now
Winning now, we no go stop
All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning now
Winning now, we no go stop
You dey pretend, living a lie
You ne be gang, Awala
All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning now
Winning now, we no go stop
All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning now
Winning now, we no go stop
You dey pretend, living a lie
You ne be gang, Awala
All my niggas winning now, winning now, winning now, winning now
Winning now, we no go stop [Verse 2: Vic Mensa]Aye, look
Kwesi and Kwesi we goin’ crazy
We at the top and we never gon’ stop
Hop in the Ghost, I make it Swayze
I just got off the jet in Accra
My niggas all winning, Allhamdullilah
I be on go ‘cause I come from the Chi
I’m shootin’ back, I ain’t duckin’ no shots
Got power like Samson and I cut off the locks, ah
Chiraq, uh, Tema
In the cut like I’m Fredo Santana
Buju Banton I hop in the Beamer
The world is mine I’m Tony Montana
I’m pelican fly, diamonds on me ‘cause I’m reppin’ the Roc
I’ma go harder, I ain’t killin’ ’em soft I’m up in the hills, I feel like Lauryn, you ready or not?
I like bitches who got business, I’m CEO of mine
1980 Prezi Rollie, we been workin’ overtime
Fuck the witness, fuck the police, fuck the pigs, I don’t eat swine
Son of Jacob, this shit Biblical, my flow the Holy God
SaveMoney ground up, in the gutter where they found us
Stones in the face, Mount Rush
More vacays, more bucks
More Wraiths, more foreign trucks
More hoes on the tour bus
More D’USSÉ pour a cup
Toast to the winners, throw it up, uh [Outro]Juiczxx where the drums at?
