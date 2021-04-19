Lyrics: Heaven by Kweku Greene

Oooh yeah yeah

Oh na na na na

If i dey sick I dey cry u dey tell me don’t worry

In my house everyday we dey struggle to eat o

As I dey try i dey try baba give me this money

So say me too i go get nose to breath o

My life hotte like fire

Baba cool my temper e

My life hotte

I taya

Oya cooli my temper e

My life hotte like fire

Baba cool my temper e

Ma life hotte I taya

Oya cooli my temper e

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall baba

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall baba

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall now

Yeahh

Too many pain on my chest

Too many pain so I can’t show my best o

I want be the first

And not the tail see i want be the head o

Ti nyame e nhyra me o

Mama atamfo di ahr3huor

To nyame nhyura me o

My life hotte like fire

Baba cool my temper e

My life hotte I taya

Oya cooli my temper e

Oya give me some blessings

Father gimme some blessings

Oya give me some blessings

Father show me some mercy

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall baba

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall baba

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall now

Yeah

Yabr3 a br3 a br3 br3 o

School Yi ya kor akor akor akor

Ya y3 akom tsr3 ni mpaebo

Su y3’n hu hwii oo nyame ee

Wa amba mu a y3b3 ti a hwi oo

Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah

na na na na na naa

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall baba

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall baba

Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall now

Kwaku Greene o

Na na na na

Ahh

Mmmmmm

Mpaebo Yi aaa

Mpaebo Yi aaa

Hyira y3’n oo