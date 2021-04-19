Lyrics

Lyrics: Heaven by Kweku Greene

Heaven by Kweku Greene
Heaven by Kweku Greene

Oooh yeah yeah 
Oh na na na na 

If i dey sick I dey cry  u dey tell me don’t worry 
In my house everyday we dey struggle to eat o
As  I dey try i dey try baba give me this money 
So say me too i go get nose to breath o
My life hotte like fire
Baba cool my temper e
My life hotte
I taya
Oya cooli my temper e
My life hotte like fire 
Baba cool my temper e
Ma life hotte I taya 
Oya cooli my temper e

Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now

Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now 
Yeahh

Too many pain  on my chest 
Too many pain so I can’t show my best o 
I want be the first 
And not the tail see i want be the head o
Ti nyame e nhyra me o
Mama atamfo di ahr3huor 
To nyame nhyura me o
My life hotte like fire
Baba cool my temper e
My life hotte I taya 
Oya cooli my temper e
Oya give me some blessings 
Father gimme some blessings 
Oya give me some blessings
Father show me some mercy 

Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now 

Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now 

Yeah 
Yabr3 a br3 a br3 br3 o
School Yi ya kor akor akor akor 
Ya y3 akom tsr3 ni mpaebo
Su y3’n hu hwii oo nyame ee
Wa amba mu a y3b3 ti a hwi oo
Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah 
na na na na na naa 

Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now 

Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now 

Kwaku Greene o
Na na na na
Ahh
Mmmmmm
Mpaebo Yi aaa 
Mpaebo Yi aaa
Hyira y3’n oo

