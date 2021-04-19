Lyrics: Heaven by Kweku Greene
Oooh yeah yeah
Oh na na na na
If i dey sick I dey cry u dey tell me don’t worry
In my house everyday we dey struggle to eat o
As I dey try i dey try baba give me this money
So say me too i go get nose to breath o
My life hotte like fire
Baba cool my temper e
My life hotte
I taya
Oya cooli my temper e
My life hotte like fire
Baba cool my temper e
Ma life hotte I taya
Oya cooli my temper e
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now
Yeahh
Too many pain on my chest
Too many pain so I can’t show my best o
I want be the first
And not the tail see i want be the head o
Ti nyame e nhyra me o
Mama atamfo di ahr3huor
To nyame nhyura me o
My life hotte like fire
Baba cool my temper e
My life hotte I taya
Oya cooli my temper e
Oya give me some blessings
Father gimme some blessings
Oya give me some blessings
Father show me some mercy
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now
Yeah
Yabr3 a br3 a br3 br3 o
School Yi ya kor akor akor akor
Ya y3 akom tsr3 ni mpaebo
Su y3’n hu hwii oo nyame ee
Wa amba mu a y3b3 ti a hwi oo
Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah
na na na na na naa
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall baba
Let ur heaven fall now
Let ur heaven fall now
Kwaku Greene o
Na na na na
Ahh
Mmmmmm
Mpaebo Yi aaa
Mpaebo Yi aaa
Hyira y3’n oo