Lyrics: Mood by Mr Drew
Uhhhhhh uhhhhh
If I no get I go borrow
Anything for ma baby o
She no Dey make I worry o
Nah in Dey body oo
you show me love I never know
You make my heart go tinga linga ling
Mi na go fit to let go
Girl I wanna put it on ya
Ehhhh ehhhh yh
Girl you fire
Mi can’t deny that
Many girls fi mi yard but you badder
Tell me who born you mammy Water
I go be your santa
Da da de da da de
Where you Dey girl I go Dey with you
Me and you bi mood
Uhh uhh Yh
Da da de da da de
Where you Dey girl I go Dey with you
I go Dey with you
Me and you bi mood
Nah you put the sugar for ma koko
Call mi on the phone and I’ll be there
Baby I’ll be there
You make a badman won kolo
Am on my way
In a little traffic but I won’t be late
Can’t wait to put it on you
Anything I do it for you
Uhhh uhh Yh
Girl you fire
Mi can’t deny that
Many girls fi mi yard but you badder
Tell me who born you mammy Water
I go be your santa
Da da de da da de
Where you Dey girl I go Dey with you
Me and you bi mood
Uhh uhh Yh
Da da de da da de
Where you Dey girl I go Dey with you
I go Dey with you
Me and you bi mood
Oowa Owaaaa
Owa owaaa aaa
I go Dey with youuuu
Girl I go Dey you
You got me in the mood
I go Dey with youuuuu
It’s Mr Drew eh