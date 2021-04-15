Lyrics: Mood by Mr Drew

Uhhhhhh uhhhhh

If I no get I go borrow

Anything for ma baby o

She no Dey make I worry o

Nah in Dey body oo

you show me love I never know

You make my heart go tinga linga ling

Mi na go fit to let go

Girl I wanna put it on ya

Ehhhh ehhhh yh

Girl you fire

Mi can’t deny that

Many girls fi mi yard but you badder

Tell me who born you mammy Water

I go be your santa

Da da de da da de

Where you Dey girl I go Dey with you

Me and you bi mood

Uhh uhh Yh

Da da de da da de

Where you Dey girl I go Dey with you

I go Dey with you

Me and you bi mood

Nah you put the sugar for ma koko

Call mi on the phone and I’ll be there

Baby I’ll be there

You make a badman won kolo

Am on my way

In a little traffic but I won’t be late

Can’t wait to put it on you

Anything I do it for you

Uhhh uhh Yh

Girl you fire

Mi can’t deny that

Many girls fi mi yard but you badder

Tell me who born you mammy Water

I go be your santa

Da da de da da de

Where you Dey girl I go Dey with you

Me and you bi mood

Uhh uhh Yh

Da da de da da de

Where you Dey girl I go Dey with you

I go Dey with you

Me and you bi mood

Oowa Owaaaa

Owa owaaa aaa

I go Dey with youuuu

Girl I go Dey you

You got me in the mood

I go Dey with youuuuu

It’s Mr Drew eh